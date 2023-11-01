Predicting Big 12 basketball standings, NCAA Tournament teams for 2023-24 season | Giese
What will happen in the Big 12 Conference during the 2023-24 basketball season?
I tried to peak into the crystal ball and came up with these predictions for the final standings, NCAA Tournament teams and all-conference selections.
Final standings
1. Kansas Jayhawks — Lack of shooting a concern but expect KJ Adams to become a household name.
2. Baylor Bears — Scott Drew teams tend to fare well when they're flying a bit under the radar to start.
3. Houston Cougars — Kelvin Sampson's team stays in contention for the title but slips down the stretch.
4. Texas Longhorns — Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter make the most formidable backcourt in the conference.
5. Kansas State Wildcats — The late addition of Ques Glover proves to be a major boost.
6. TCU Horned Frogs — Solid group of veterans mixes well with the new faces.
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders — Postseason berth never in question in Grant McCasland's first year.
8. West Virginia Mountaineers — Kerr Kriisa settles in as the best version of himself playing with Jesse Edwards.
9. Iowa State Cyclones — Freshman Omaha Biliew dazzles in an uneven season for the Cyclones.
10. BYU Cougars — Four returning starters provide continuity for Mark Pope's squad.
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys — Tough sledding for Mike Boynton trying to replace all the departures.
12. Cincinnati Bearcats — Could be higher if Jamille Reynolds and Aziz Bandaogo manage to get cleared.
13. Oklahoma Sooners — Difficult Big 12 exit for the Sooners a real possibility.
14. UCF Knights — Magic never transpires for UCF in its first year in the conference.
NCAA Tournament participants
Kansas, Baylor, Houston, Texas, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia
Postseason awards
Player of the Year — Hunter Dickinson, Kansas: Big man produces as many expect to push the Jayhawks to the title.
Newcomer of the Year — Max Abmas, Texas: Abmas just as big a year as Dickinson, forcing the voters to split things up.
Freshman of the Year — Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor: The No. 8 prospect in the country a big reason the Bears fight for the crown.
Coach of the Year — Josh Eilert, West Virginia: The interim tag gets removed midway through the year.
All-Big 12 Teams
Players listed in alphabetical order
FIRST TEAM
Max Abmas, Texas
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Dejuan Harris Jr., Kansas
Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
SECOND TEAM
Jalen Bridges, Baylor
Jesse Edwards, West Virginia
Emanuel Miller, TCU
Jamal Shead, Houston
Pop Isaacs, Texas Tech
THIRD TEAM
KJ Adams, Kansas
LJ Cryer, Houston
Tyrese Hunter, Texas
Tylor Perry, Kansas State
Fousseyni Traore, BYU
