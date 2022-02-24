Predicting the best offenses in the Big 12 for 2022

Over the years the Big 12 conference has built a reputation of having some of the best high flying, up-tempo offenses in the country.

Offensive minds like Mike Leach, Art Briles and Lincoln Riley are out of the league now but new faces such as Steve Sarkisian, Jeff Lebby and Sonny Dykes all have great offensive resumes of their own.

Texas Tech and West Virginia made moves to new offensive coordinators who specialize in the spread passing attack.

The majority of the Big 12 conference will also have new quarterbacks leading their offense in 2022. Only Baylor and Oklahoma State return their established starter from a year ago.

Outside of the quarterback position, the Big 12 returns some of the most electric players in the country. Bijan Robinson (Texas), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma) and Xavier Worthy (Texas) are just a few of many talented skill players.

Here is a way too early prediction of the best offenses in the Big 12 for the 2022 season:

No. 10 Kansas

Quarterback Jalon Daniels looked good after taking over at the end of the 2021 season. The Jayhawks also return their leading rusher Devin Neal who had over 700 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. Kansas should be an improved offense in 2022.

No. 9 Iowa State

No team in the Big 12 has more to replace on offense than Iowa State. The Cyclones are tasked with replacing All-American running back Breece Hall, longtime starting quarterback Brock Purdy and stud tight end Charlie Kolar. 2022 may be a rebuilding year in Ames.

No. 8 West Virginia

West Virginia will look like a much different team on offense next season. Graham Harrell should dramatically improve the passing game and overall quarterback play. The Mountaineers do have many question marks personnel-wise, but Harrell’s offense will be exciting nonetheless.

No. 7 Kansas State

Kansas State returns one of the most electric players in college football, Deuce Vaughn. Transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez will boost the Wildcats’ passing attack which ranked No. 9 in the conference in 2021. If Martinez plays well, Kansas State will finish the season much higher on this list.

No. 6 TCU

Sonny Dykes has had no issue putting up points at his coaching stops over the years. He has a quarterback battle on his hands between Max Duggan and Chandler Morris, two guys that have flashed potential in the past. Wide receiver Quinten Johnson will be one of the best in the Big 12 in 2022.

No. 5 Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders is back for his senior season after leading the Pokes to an 11-2 season in 2021. Oklahoma State lost a majority of its elite defense but Sanders and Gundy should have the offense in good shape.

No. 4 Texas Tech

Texas Tech made one of the more underrated moves of the offseason with the hire of offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. Kittley’s offense at Western Kentucky averaged a whopping 44 points per game in 2021.

Tyler Shough is back from injury and is a perfect scheme fit for Kittley’s air raid offense. Watch out for the Red Raiders offense next season.

No. 3 Baylor

The 2021 Big 12 champions lost leading rushers Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith along with top wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the draft but return four starters from their excellent offensive line. Gerry Bohannon is back to lead the offense as the Bears look to repeat as champions.

No. 2 Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams bolting for USC was a massive blow for Oklahoma. The good news for Sooner faithful is Jeff Lebby and Dillon Gaberial are no slouches. The two reunite at Oklahoma with the help of wide receiver Marvin Mims.

No. 1 Texas

Steve Sarkisian is an elite offensive mind who will have tons of weapons to work with for 2022. Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy are bonafide stars, transfers Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor and Jahleel Billingsley add more depth to an already strong offense.

