Predicting the best games of Week 6 including Texas and Oklahoma

We near the midseason mark of the 2023 college football regular season. As it always should be, the Red River game is the focal point of the week in which it is played. It wasn’t last season.

The 2022 matchup is irrelevant to this game, but it was a snoozer nationally before it was played. Both teams has two losses heading into the game. This year is different. Squads on either side are aiming to make their playoff case in the rivalry game.

Another rivalry, though contrived, takes place in College Station. Alabama and Texas A&M face each other for what will undoubtedly be a hard-fought battle.

Let’s look at a few of our picks for the Week 6 slate.

Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State

Maryland is quietly 5-0 and unranked despite an impressive season thus far from Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. On the year, Tagovailoa has put up 1,464 yards and 13 touchdown passes to three interceptions. Ohio State has not fared as well offensively this season. Despite the above upset potential elements, the Buckeyes defense slows down the Terrapins.

Ohio State 38, Maryland 26

No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri

The Missouri Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season. The team has amassed one of the more talented receiver rooms in the country to counteract its offensive limitations elsewhere. LSU comes off a draining shootout loss to Ole Miss in which its defense could not stop the Rebels offensive attack. LSU bounces back this week. If they don’t, the heat is one Tigers head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU 34, Missouri 31

No. 13 Washington State at UCLA

Washington State has emerged as an early Pac-12 and College Football Playoff contender out west. This could be the week that all falls apart. After a bitter UCLA loss to Utah, the Bruins get back in the win column.

UCLA 30, Washington State 27

No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher says the recent war of words with Alabama coach Nick Saban is “over with.”

Many are counting this week as a potential upset in favor of Texas A&M. And while backup quarterback Max Johnson has played well in place of Connor Weigman, it seems the Alabama defense is being undervalued in the matchup. I like the Crimson Tide to win this one on the road.

Alabama 23, Texas A&M 19

UCF at Kansas

This game could be one of the highlights of Saturday’s slate in what figures to be a close battle between two high flying offenses. Kansas has the edge at home and bounces back,

Kansas 41, UCF 38

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

Kentucky running back Ray Davis ran for 280 yards against Florida. While the strong performance was jarring, it’s probably not the way teams are going to beat Georgia. Kentucky can’t afford to have another 9-for-19 passing day with 69 yards from starting quarterback Devin Leary. Georgia wins.

Georgia 31, Kentucky 17

No. 25 Fresno State at Wyoming

Four teams appear to be in the running for a Mountain West title. One of Texas’ early opponents is one of them. The Wyoming Cowboys have proved to be a strong team early this season with a win over Texas Tech. Fresno State is 5-0 with a win over Purdue. The winner gets a head start toward a potential New Years Six bid.

Wyoming 31, Fresno State 30

Texas Tech at Baylor

This matchup is all but a make or break game for both teams’ bowl chances. Each teams stands 2-3 and far below its expectations for the season. Baylor’s edge at quarterback and 28-point comeback from last week infuse the team with confidence. Baylor adds another loss to Texas Tech’s nightmarish season.

Baylor 31, Texas Tech 24

Oklahoma at Texas (Dallas)

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) reaches for a touchdown catch against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

We have an epic clash in the works for arguably college football’s greatest regular season spectacle. Oklahoma is performing at an exceptionally high rate statistically. Albeit, the 47-point average includes a 73-point performance against Arkansas State and 66 points against Tulsa. Ultimately, the strength and power advantage Texas has in the trenches and the arsenal of receivers the Longhorns possess give the team an edge over Oklahoma.

Texas 37, Oklahoma 30

