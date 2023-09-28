Predicting the best games of Week 5 including Texas and Kansas

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns face the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks in their push for a special season.

The teams next two matchups might be the only ranked games the team plays the rest of the regular season. Even so, the one ahead should command all of the Longhorns’ attention.

For starters, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is the most unique challenge remaining on the schedule for Texas. Most quarterbacks who are deemed dual threats aren’t elite in both running and passing. Daniels is that, and his ability to stress defenses could have Texas faithful on edge for the entire game.

Several strong weapons surround the Kansas quarterback. Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner have each gone for over 170 receiving yards on the outside. Tight end Mason Fairchild has eight catches for 111 yards.

Let’s predict how Texas will fare in that game along with predictions for other big games.

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Some are more confident in an upset here than is warranted. Nevertheless, this should be a four quarter battle and one that is close into the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers gives a focused performance and the Longhorns pull away at the end.

Texas 38, Kansas 24

No. 8 USC at Colorado

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big Noon Kickoff is in Boulder, Colorado for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes once again. Perhaps the nation’s two most unstoppable quarterbacks will take the field in USC’s Caleb Williams and Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders. USC wins.

USC 38, Colorado 31

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida started the season poorly against Utah, but answered back in a win against Tennessee. The Gators might have finally put it all together. They hand Kentucky its first loss of the season.

Florida 24, Kentucky 20

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews (87) warms up before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been mildly tested this season in a competitive home win over South Carolina. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze should turn Auburn around in time, but the Tigers aren’t quite there yet offensively.

Georgia 30, Auburn 20

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is tackled by Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon during the second half of Michigan’s 31-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has not been tested this season thanks to easy nonconference scheduling. Compounding their easy nonconference slate is a conference slate that gives few challenges outside of Ohio State and Penn State. Nebraska doesn’t challenge the Wolverines this week.

Michigan 35, Nebraska 20

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Grove Bowl

Ole Miss consistently struggles with LSU. This year probably isn’t any different for the team. The Alabama defense probably unearthed things that LSU’s defense can exploit this week. The Tigers defeat the Rebels on the road.

LSU 31, Ole Miss 24

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Elko’s Duke Blue Devils have dominant defense. That much was certain after the team shut down the Clemson offense allowing 7 points. That said, Notre Dame gets right this week in a close game following the home loss to Ohio State.

Notre Dame 17, Duke 14

