Predicting the Bengals’ 2021 practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals will cut the roster down to 53 players, then formulate a practice squad.

Like most other teams, the Bengals will also probably look at more trade ideas and possible waiver claims too. But it’s the 16-man practice squad that is perhaps most intriguing because the team can stash players there and call them up at a later date.

Keep in mind this year that the Bengals can protect four players each week and six of them can have more than two accrued seasons. This is a rough prediction because so many things can unfold on the waiver wire.

QB Kyle Shurmur

No reason not to stash Shurmur on the practice squad in case something happens to the quarterbacks on the roster (not even necessarily talking injury, but COVID protocols or something). Then again, singing a veteran to start might happen instead.

RB Trayveon Williams

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams led the SEC in rushing yards (1,760) and touchdowns (18) in 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Williams is one of the hardest calls for the final roster. With Chris Evans surging, it's worth throwing him on the squad and seeing if he can stay healthy before a call up.

RB Jacques Patrick

Patrick shines pretty much any chance he gets. He's just lost on a depth chart loaded with talent.

RB Pooka Williams

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Pooka Williams Jr. (36) runs a drill with halfback Chris Evans (25) during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pooka's developing as a returner and a receiver, so he's one of those guys who could have a bigger role in a future season and worth stashing.

WR Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan is unable to make a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, , at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Morgan remains a special teams ace. That might be enough to keep him on the final roster, but if not, no reason to let him walk.

TE Mitchell Wilcox

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) runs a drill during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Wilcox loses the numbers game thanks to a guy like Thadd Moss, but the Bengals won't want to let him get away.

OL Isaiah Prince

Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Prince is still an intriguing developmental project and should stick around as such under the guidance of Frank Pollack.

DL Khalil McKenzie

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie (69) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

McKenzie is quality depth if the team happens to suffer from the injury bug like it did last year.

DL Amani Bledsoe

Cincinnati Bengals' Amani Bledsoe participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Like McKenzie, no reason to let Bledsoe get away, especially if/when injuries start to hit the main roster.

LB Joe Bachie

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson (88) catches the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie (49) and defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) defend during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

We'll see how many the Bengals keep, but Bachie figures to be out either way at linebacker -- but he's worth stashing.

LB Keandre Jones

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones (47) catches a pass before running it back in a drill during a mini camp practice inside of Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Mini Camp

The former Ohio State/Maryland standout makes for an interesting developmental stash.

CB Winston Rose

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Winston Rose (39) dances with cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It's always worth stashing and developing secondary members with a knack for creating turnovers, which is what Rose has in spades.

CB Antonio Phillips

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Bengals made the undrafted Phillips one of their big buys right after the draft and there's no reason to throw in the towel on his development yet.

CB Tony Brown

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Brown (27) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Were it not for some free-agent signings, Brown would still be an immediate backup.

S Trayvon Henderson

Jun 12, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson is still a very strong backup the Bengals can be confident teams won't claim, which could mean he sticks as a guy they can call up later.

P Drue Chrisman

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Chrisman wasn't going to beat out Kevin Huber, but he is the likely future at the position.

