Predicting Bears’ trade price for landing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

What if the Bears' quarterback this season isn’t Andy Dalton, or a rookie, or Russell Wilson, or Deshaun Watson? What if the Bears quarterback this season is another player rumored to be available via trade?

Matt Maiocco, our friend from NBC Sports Bay Area, thinks the Bears could make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo if the price is right and San Francisco falls in love with the quarterback they’re expected to pick No. 3 overall in the upcoming draft.

“The 49ers have sent the signal they plan to hold onto Garoppolo,” Maiocco wrote on Wednesday. “General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan articulated the belief that the organization can win this season and Garoppolo gives them a better chance than any rookie.

“If that’s truly the case, the 49ers might need more than just a second-round draft pick for Garoppolo. MMQB's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the 49ers would need a first-round draft pick to listen to offers for Garoppolo right now.

“But their minds could change once they get to work with the young quarterback. If they believe the quarterback the 49ers select at No. 3 overall is ready, then they will be more apt to make a trade. If it is close, the 49ers should be more willing to deal Garoppolo and avoid paying his salary.”

In that case, Maiocco suggests the Niners could lower their asking price for Garoppolo. To get an idea of what that asking price could be, he says we should look at the Alex Smith trade from Kansas City to Washington. While Patrick Mahomes did sit on the bench for a year under Smith, it was a similar situation where the Chiefs had to move their veteran QB to make room for the rookie. Maiocco concedes that Smith was more of a known commodity at the time than Garoppolo is now, but Jimmy G is five years younger now than Smith was then. In the end, he thinks it’s still a good template for a deal between the Bears and 49ers.

Back in 2018, Washington sent Kendall Fuller — a former third-round pick— plus a future third round pick.

“From the Bears, a deal for Garoppolo could net them 2019 third-rounder David Montgomery, a pass-catching running back who fits Shanahan’s scheme, and the No. 83 overall pick,” said Maiocco.

With Damien Williams in the fold, Tarik Cohen coming back and running back being one of the most replaceable positions in the game, the Bears would almost certainly make that deal if they determined Garoppolo was their best option moving forward at quarterback.

The only question is will the 49ers opt to keep Garoppolo for one year like the Chiefs did in 2017? Or will they cut bait early?

