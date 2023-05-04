Predicting the Bears’ starting offense following the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the fold. The roster is starting to take form as we enter the next phase of an important offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles entered the draft with plenty of needs, including edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback. But the only glaring hole on offense was right tackle, which he addressed with the selection of Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

Now, Chicago’s starting offense is all but confirmed at this point, where quarterback Justin Fields will be looking to take a step forward in a pivotal Year 3 with a solid supporting cast around him.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, we’re predicting what the Bears starting offense will look like when the regular season begins.

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears put their faith in Justin Fields as QB1 after trading the first overall pick to the Panthers. Fields is coming off an impressive performance in 2022, where he rushed for 1,143 yards and emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting players. Now, it’s about improvement in the passing game.

RB Khalil Herbert

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

With David Montgomery now with the Lions, Khalil Herbert is the next man up at running back for the Bears. Herbert thrived in Luke Getsy’s offense, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt (the most among all qualifying running backs.) While D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson will see their share of carries, I’ve got Herbert penciled in as RB1 right now.

WR DJ Moore

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears went out and landed a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore, who immediately becomes Fields’ top target. Moore has recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in five years — and that was with subpar quarterback play. Now, Moore has the chance to elevate Chicago’s passing game and provide a consistent downfield threat for Fields.

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears were expecting a lot out of Chase Claypool in his first full season in Chicago. After trading the 32nd overall pick for Claypool at the trade deadline, Claypool didn’t live up to expectations in the league’s worst passing game. Now, he’ll be a focal point as one of the team’s top wideouts.

WR Darnell Mooney

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded for a No. 1 receiver in Moore, which takes the pressure off Darnell Mooney. Mooney, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, is coming off a season-ending ankle injury and poised to thrive in the slot.

TE Cole Kmet

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cole Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7). He also proved to be the most reliable pass catcher for Fields. Kmet has proven to be a valuable asset in Getsy’s offense.

LT Braxton Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former fifth-round pick Braxton Jones had a solid rookie season at left tackle for Chicago, where he played every snap on offense. Now, the team is showing their confidence in him to develop on the left side after the addition of right tackle Darnell Wright. Jones has been spending this offseason bulking up as he gears up for his second year.

LG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Teven Jenkins thrived at right guard last season, where he’s brought a nastiness to the interior. The only concern with Jenkins is injuries. But it sounds like Jenkins is going to make a third position switch in as many years as he certainly believes he’s moving to left guard with Davis coming in as the right guard.

C Cody Whitehair

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

With Davis plugging into the other guard spot, Whitehair appears to be moving back inside to center. Poles’ remark about Whitehair’s 4,000 snaps at center wasn’t a throwaway comment. It’s an indication that we’ll see Whitehair back at center in 2023, a position he last played in 2020.

RG Nate Davis

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago found a solid starter in guard Nate Davis, who is strong in run blocking but also brings some stability in pass protection. Davis played exclusively at right guard with the Titans, and it sounds like that’s where he’ll be with the Bears.

RT Darnell Wright

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle was a glaring hole on the offensive line, and the Bears used their first-round pick in the draft to address it with Darnell Wright. Wright was the best right tackle in the draft, and he brings the kind of nasty mentality that Poles looks for in his offensive linemen. Not to mention, he’s a huge upgrade in pass protection.

