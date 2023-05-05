Predicting the Bears’ starting defense following the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the fold. The roster is starting to take form as we enter the next phase of an important offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles entered the draft with plenty of needs, including edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback. While he used five of his 10 draft picks on the defensive line and cornerback, the Bears failed to land an edge rusher.

While a good part of Chicago’s starting defense is set in stone, we could see some competition for starting spots along the defensive line and at that third linebacker spot.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, we’re predicting what the Bears starting defense will look like when the regular season begins.

DT Justin Jones

Justin Jones was the only defensive lineman worth bringing back on the league’s worst defensive line last season. While rookies Gervon Dexter or Zacch Pickens could ultimately claim the starting spot at some point, Jones gets the initial start at 3-technique.

DT Andrew Billings

Free-agent addition Andrew Billings is a nice stopgap at the 1-technique position. He’s a dominant run stuffer who should immediately upgrade what was one of the NFL’s worst run defenses last season. But, like with Jones, we could see either Dexter or Pickens claim the starting role at some point.

DE DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker is coming off a career year where he had more combined sacks (7.0) than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined. After the Bears failed to draft an edge rusher, Walker is currently the top option heading into 2023.

DE Trevis Gipson

While Trevis Gipson showed promise in 2021 — with a career-high 7 sacks — he struggled without a dominant edge rusher opposite him. Chicago didn’t add an edge rusher in the draft, but they could turn to free agency to bring in another veteran who could eclipse Gipson.

WLB T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards was the bargain of free agency for the Bears, and he’s someone who serves as an immediate upgrade. With Tremaine Edmunds filling the MIKE role, Edwards will be the WILL, where he’ll be an impact player in this defense.

MLB Tremaine Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds inked the most lucrative deal by a Bears player in free agency, and he’s the exact kind of player Matt Eberflus is looking for. Even after already playing five seasons, Edmunds is only 26. Eberflus said that Edmunds will most likely serve as the MIKE linebacker in this defense.

SLB Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn showed enough in his rookie season to warrant a look as a starter. Sanborn had impressive instincts and was a solid tackler in limited action. We’ll see if he can hold off rookie Noah Sewell for the starting SAM role.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson in entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s in line for an extension. Johnson has been the Bears’ CB1 for the last couple of seasons, where he’s been able to hang with some of the NFL’s best receivers. Johnson will be looking to prove himself in a contract year.

CB Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon played both outside and in the slot last year, which is difficult for anyone yet alone a rookie. Chicago needs to find a position for Gordon and have him stick there. Depending on how the draft shakes out, that could very well be at nickel cornerback, which is one of the most important positions in this defense.

CB Tyrique Stevenson

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson fills an important hole at cornerback, where he’s an upgrade over Kindle Vildor. Stevenson will serve on the outside opposite Johnson when Gordon is in the slot.

FS Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson is coming off a bounce back year in 2022, where he notched a team-high four interceptions before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Jackson, who carries a $17.09 million cap hit, will be back at free safety, where he’ll be looking to be the ballhawk he was last year.

SS Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker was Poles’ best draft pick last season, and his pairing with Jackson was a dream for the Bears. Brisker is the physical, hard-hitting box safety that complements Jackson. Now, the two will be back manning the strongest position group so far this offseason.

