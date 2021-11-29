Predicting Bears’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 6 games?

The Chicago Bears are standing at 4-7 after snapping a five-game losing streak with a last-second victory over the winless Detroit Lions in Week 12. And while this team doesn’t appear destined for the postseason, there’s plenty to watch in these final stretch of games.

With the Bears coming out of their mini bye week after a Thanksgiving win, we’re predicting Chicago’s final six games.

Week 13: vs. Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals remain one of the best teams in the NFL right now, where Kyler Murray and Arizona’s high-powered offense have been impressive when Murray and DeAndre Hopkins aren’t missing games. It’s going to be a big test for this Bears defense, especially if they’re without Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks. While Justin Fields has shown progress over the last couple of weeks, he’s dealing with cracked ribs and his status for Sunday is uncertain. But the prospect of Justin Fields vs. Kyler Murray is an exciting one.

Prediction: Loss (4-8)

Week 14: at Packers

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Bears were in a position to beat the Packers back in Week 6, but a lack of execution on offense and Aaron Rodgers’ dominance over Chicago was too much to overcome. Scoring 14 points just isn’t going to cut it. And the Bears needed a last-second field goal to beat the winless Lions scoring 16 points. Until Chicago can prove they can beat Rodgers and the Packers, they’re going to have a hard time convincing anyone they stand a realistic chance in this game. Especially on Sunday Night Football.

Prediction: Loss (4-9)

Week 15: vs. Vikings

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears and Vikings will meet again in prime time, where Chicago’s defense will face a Minnesota offense with some weapons. Fields has been progressing with every game, and this is another opportunity for Fields to step up in those big moments he talked about, just like he did against the Steelers. While Chicago struggled on the prime-time stage last season, they should be able to take at least one game against Minnesota this year. And it’ll probably happen at home.

Story continues

Prediction: Win (5-9)

Week 16: at Seahawks

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of this season, this game looked like a huge challenge. But the Seahawks have been struggling of late, and this is suddenly a game that the Bears can win. Chicago’s defense has found success against Russell Wilson in the past, but he always presents a challenge. Although, Wilson has had his struggles this season, especially as he recovers from a broken finger. It’s not going to be easy winning in Seattle — it never is — and the Bears might have some trouble playing mistake-free football. Although, Fields vs. Wilson could be one heck of a matchup.

Prediction: Loss (5-10)

Week 17: vs. Giants

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago will face the Giants for the fourth straight season — and third at Soldier Field — which gives the Bears a great opportunity for a win. And there aren’t many of those left on the schedule. But it’s not going to be a gimme win, but it’s an opportunity for Justin Fields to leave Bears fans at Soldier Field with a reminder that the future is bright with him at quarterback in their home finale.

Prediction: Win (6-10)

Week 18: at Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will wrap their regular season in Minnesota, which has been an annual tradition over the years. While some had this game pegged as both teams potentially playing for a postseason berth, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Chicago. But if the Vikings are vying for a wild-card spot, perhaps the Bears can attempt to play spoiler. Still, it feels like Chicago and Minnesota will split these games this season, and the Vikings getting a win at home to send the Bears into an early offseason feels like the perfect end to the Matt Nagy era.

Prediction: Loss (6-11)

Final Record Prediction: 6-11

Chris Unger/Getty Images

At this point, barring some miraculous late-season resurgence that ends with the Bears in the postseason, Matt Nagy’s future seems set in stone as he’ll likely be out of a job at season’s end, perhaps sooner if things get ugly. The important thing in these final six games is the continued development of Fields, who has taken a huge step forward over the last couple of weeks. Now, he gets six more games to continue to build that confidence with some young weapons the Bears have in place for the future. Chicago isn’t going to make the postseason, but they may have found their franchise quarterback. Like last season, the Bears might find a way to rack up some late-season wins against bad opponents, which might include games against the Vikings, Seahawks and Giants. But, unlike last year, it won’t be enough to save Nagy’s job considering he’s proven he’s not the right guy to develop Fields.

1

1