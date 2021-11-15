Predicting Bears’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 8 games?

Through the midway point of the 2021 season, the Chicago Bears are standing at 3-6 after losing four straight games. And while this team doesn’t appear destined for the postseason, there’s plenty to watch in these final stretch of games.

With the Bears coming out of their bye week, we’re predicting Chicago’s final eight games.

Week 11: vs. Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have been a bit of a mixed bag notching wins against the likes of the Chiefs and Chargers but losing to the Dolphins and barely beating the winless Lions. But the assumption is Baltimore will find a way to get back on track against a Bears team that’s lost four straight games. Chicago’s defense will have to contend with one of the league’s best in Lamar Jackson. But more than that, the Bears offense will have to face off against a good defense. This game will certainly be a challenge for Chicago, especially given Matt Nagy’s team is 0-3 coming off the bye week.

Prediction: Loss (3-7)

Week 12: at Lions

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Bears are looking for their fourth straight win on Thanksgiving — and third straight against the Lions. While playing in Detroit is never easy — and this Dan Campbell-led squad fights hard — Chicago has managed to come out on top against the Lions in two straight Thanksgiving showings. There’s a good chance Detroit will still be looking for its first win of the season when they host Chicago, so this game should be closer than many expect.

Prediction: Win (4-7)

Week 13: vs. Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals remain one of the best teams in the NFL right now, where Kyler Murray and Arizona’s high-powered offense have been impressive when Murray and DeAndre Hopkins aren’t missing games. It’s going to be a big test for a Bears defense that’s given up nearly 25 points per game. While Justin Fields has shown progress over the last couple of weeks, it’s hard to imagine Chicago’s offense getting into any sort of shootout with Arizona. Although the prospect of Justin Fields vs. Kyler Murray is an exciting one.

Prediction: Loss (4-8)

Week 14: at Packers

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Bears were in a position to beat the Packers back in Week 6, but a lack of execution on offense and Aaron Rodgers’ dominance over Chicago was too much to overcome. Scoring 14 points just isn’t going to cut it. The Bears have averaged 24.5 points per game over the last two contests. But until Chicago can prove they can beat Rodgers and the Packers, they’re going to have a hard time convincing anyone they stand a realistic chance in this game. Especially on Sunday Night Football.

Prediction: Loss (4-9)

Week 15: vs. Vikings

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears and Vikings will meet again in prime time, where Chicago’s defense will face a Minnesota offense with some weapons. Fields has been progressing with every game, and this is another opportunity for Fields to step up in those big moments he talked about, just like he did against the Steelers. While Chicago struggled on the prime-time stage last season, they should be able to take at least one game against Minnesota this year. And it’ll likely happen at Soldier Field.

Prediction: Win (5-9)

Week 16: at Seahawks

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of those games that I’ve felt the Bears were going to win from the beginning of the season, and I’m sticking with it. Chicago can win if they play complementary football. The Bears defense has found success against Russell Wilson in the past, but he always presents a challenge. Although, Wilson has had his struggles this season, especially as he recovers from a broken finger. It’s not going to be easy winning in Seattle — it never is — but this is a game where Justin Fields could have some opportunities for some deep shots. Fields vs. Wilson, this could be one heck of a matchup.

Prediction: Win (6-9)

Week 17: vs. Giants

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago will face the Giants for the fourth straight season — and third at Soldier Field — which gives the Bears a great opportunity for a win. And there aren’t many of those left on the schedule. But it’s not going to be a gimme win, but it’s an opportunity for Justin Fields to leave Bears fans at Soldier Field with a reminder that the future is bright with him at quarterback in their home finale.

Prediction: Win (7-9)

Week 17: at Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will wrap their regular season in Minnesota, which has been an annual tradition over the years. While some had this game pegged as both teams potentially playing for a postseason berth, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Chicago. But if the Vikings are vying for a wild-card spot, perhaps the Bears can attempt to play spoiler. Still, it feels like Chicago and Minnesota will split these games this season, and the Vikings getting a win at home to send the Bears into an early offseason feels like the perfect end to the Matt Nagy era.

Prediction: Loss (7-10)

Final Record Prediction: 7-10

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine this Bears team finishing the season with a winning record and potentially competing for a postseason berth, especially after losing four straight, including games they should’ve won. At this point, barring some miraculous late-season resurgence, Matt Nagy’s future seems set in stone as he’ll likely be out of a job at season’s end. The important thing in these final eight games is the continued development of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who has taken a huge step forward over the last couple of weeks. Now, he gets eight more games to continue to build that confidence with some young weapons the Bears have in place for the future. Chicago isn’t going to make the postseason, but they may have found their franchise quarterback.

