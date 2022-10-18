Predicting Bears’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 11 games?

The Chicago Bears are standing at 2-4 after a brutal 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders, which marked their third straight loss. While there’s still plenty of football left to be played, no one is expecting a resurgence by Chicago.

Still, there’s plenty to watch over the final 11 games of the 2022 season, including the continued development of quarterback Justin Fields. This season was always going to be about development, not winning, so there are plenty of young players to monitor over the next few months.

With the Bears coming off a mini-bye week after their Thursday night loss, we’re predicting Chicago’s final 11 games.

Week 7: at New England Patriots

Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, it doesn’t matter. Bill Belichick going up against this struggling Bears team? It’s going to be another long night for Chicago in their final prime time game of the season.

Prediction: LOSS (2-5)

Week 8: at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have an absolutely dominant defense, which will likely feast on a struggling Bears offensive line. If Justin Fields survives this game, take it as a win.

Prediction: LOSS (2-6)

Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins

Ryan Poles will get a front-seat look to how surrounding your young quarterback with talent on the roster will help his development as Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins come to town. Chicago’s defense faces a tall order while the Bears offense will struggle to keep pace.

Prediction: LOSS (2-7)

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions

It’s a battle of two bad teams when the Lions come to Chicago in Week 10. Detroit has a porous defense but their offense has managed to score points. The Bears should win at least one of these contests, and the one at Soldier Field will be their best bet.

Prediction: WIN (3-7)

Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been no slouch so far this season, and the Bears are going to need to play mistake-free football to pull this win off. But Atlanta is still one of the easier opponents left on Chicago’s schedule.

Prediction: WIN (4-7)

Week 12: at New York Jets

The Jets have been one of the biggest surprises this season, along with the Giants, where they recently knocked off the Packers. The Bears were able to keep things close with the Giants in Week 4, and they’ll have a similar chance against the Jets.

Prediction: WIN (5-7)

Week 13: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are in shambles right now — where they’ve been knocked down by both the Giants and Jets. And yet, I still can’t pick the Bears to win this game. Not until they prove they can actually defeat Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction: LOSS (5-8)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

There have been some rough outings against the Eagles over the last few years, and this could very well be another one for the Bears. This Philadelphia team remains the only undefeated team in the NFL, and they’ve been taking it to some top competition. The Bears don’t stand a chance.

Prediction: LOSS (5-9)

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

It’s not going to be a very Merry Christmas for Bears fans as Chicago hosts the Super Bowl contending Bills on Christmas Eve. Unless, it has to do with the Bears getting one loss closer to a top-five draft pick.

Prediction: LOSS (5-10)

Week 17: at Detroit Lions

The Bears will always have a chance against the Lions, and this will likely be a battle between two teams jockeying for draft position. Still, Detroit gets the edge because I find it hard to believe Chicago can pull off the sweep.

Prediction: LOSS (5-11)

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings

At this point of the season, the Vikings could very well have a playoff spot locked up and resting their starters. Not to mention, the Bears were a muffed punt away from forcing overtime in Minnesota back in Week 5. Let’s end the season on a high note.

Prediction: WIN (6-11)

Updated record prediction

Previous: 7-10

Updated: 6-11

As gruesome as things have looked this season, three of Chicago’s four losses this season have been by one score. Not to mention, three potential wins were fumbled away in games against the Giants, Vikings and Commanders. So this Matt Eberflus-led squad will remain competitive this season, even as the losses continue to pile up as the competition kicks up a notch.

