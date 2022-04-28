Predicting the Bears’ first selection in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is here, although there won’t be much to expect from the Chicago Bears on Night 1. For the third time in the last four years, the Bears are without a first-round selection. And new general manager Ryan Poles only has six current draft pick to work with.

The good news is Chicago does have two selections in the second round (39th and 48th overall), as well as the 71st overall selection. There are opportunities to nab some impact players at some glaring positions of need, including wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

Ahead of the draft, our Bears Wire staff is taking a crack at predicting what Chicago does with its first selection at 39th overall, and there was one position that we nearly all agreed on.

Alyssa Barbieri: WR George Pickens, Georgia (Round 2, Pick 39)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to surround Justin Fields with more weapons, and it’s not a matter of if but when they add a wideout in the draft. In a perfect world, George Pickens falls to the Bears at 39th overall. If not for a torn ACL last spring, we’re talking about Pickens as a first-round prospect. He’s got the size and playmaking ability, whether that’s as a deep-ball threat or in contested-catch situations. The Bears need to add more weapons for Fields, and Pickens would make for one hell of a 1-2 punch with Darnell Mooney.

Brendan Sugrue: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (Round 2, Pick 39)

USA Today Sports

This draft is truly exciting since it’s Ryan Poles’ first one as the Bears GM. Because of that, we have very little information to go off of trying to predict what direction the team will go. But we know Poles puts a lot of stock into the offensive line and if the chips fall right, I believe he and the Bears take Tyler Linderbaum with their first pick over a receiver. The offensive line is still uncertain and though the Bears signed veteran Lucas Patrick in free agency to likely snap the ball to Justin Fields, they would jump at the chance to find their center of the future. Linderbaum was a star for Iowa and projects as a Week 1 starter in the league. He’s been billed as a first rounder, but his stock is dropping due to his lack of versatility on the line and very likely could be available when the Bears are on the clock. The team needs receivers and they’ll get them. But I believe Poles won’t be able to pass up this opportunity should Linderbaum be available.

Story continues

Ryan Fedrau: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State (Round 2, Pick 39)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike last year, I believe the Bears will stay put at 39, due to the amount of needs they have and their lack of draft capital. The good news, this is a very deep draft for wide receivers. Chicago will likely draft two wide receivers, with the first being Jahan Dotson with their first pick in the second round. Dotson had a highlight-reel career at Penn State. His NFL comparison is Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson. Johnson has found early success in his young NFL career. If this comparison becomes true, the 1-2 punch of Darnell Mooney and Dotson will give Justin Fields two young targets he can depend on for the foreseeable future.

Nate Atkins: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State (Round 2, Pick 39)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Bears need a receiver to pair with Darnell Mooney. With Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown both on one-year deals and the team seemingly unwilling to overpay for a premier free agent, the answer has to be the draft. Christian Watson is a rare combination of size and speed at 6’4, 208 pounds and a 4.3 40-yard dash. A star in the making, Watson gives Justin Fields a reliable weapon for the next five years of his career.

Jarrett Bailey: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State (Round 2, Pick 39)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields currently lacks what every young, elite quarterback currently has – a rising star at receiver. While the Bears added solid depth in Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown to go along with Darnell Mooney, this is a C+ receiving corps with Allen Robinson now in Los Angeles. Dotson is a game breaker that can be lined up as the X, Y, or Z, and be used in a multitude of ways. With the potential to change any game with one play, the Nittany Lions receiver could end up being one of the focal pieces for Chicago’s distant future.

Sky Kruse: WR George Pickens, Georgia (Round 2, Pick 39)

2022 NFL Mock Draft

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK/Athens Banner-Herald

The Bears need an X receiver, simple as that. I don’t know if i’m ready to crown Darnell Mooney as a number 1 yet so he definitely needs a guy on the other side to take some pressure off him. Most importantly get Justin Fields the help he needs. Pickens is a 6’3 200lb DAWG at the receiver position.He’s physical, has very good ball skills, and knows how to use his size. Just because he’s a big guy though doesn’t mean he’s not fast, he shocked evaluators by running a 4.4 after tearing his ACL of spring 2021. Health and character concerns are the only reason Chicago will even have an opportunity to draft Pickens, but in my opinion those concerns are being overblown. The Bears should sprint to the podium if he’s available.

[listicle id=505769]

[listicle id=505750]

1

1