Predicting the Bears’ Day 2 selections in the 2023 NFL draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books, where the Chicago Bears added a new face in Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Chicago traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles — passing on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter — and landed their top tackle in Wright, as well as an additional 2024 fourth-round pick.

After addressing their biggest offensive need, the Bears still have needs at edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback heading into Day 2.

Ahead of night two, our Bears Wire staff is taking a crack at predicting what Chicago does with its second (Nos. 53, 61) and third round (No. 64) picks, where there are some top options on the board.

Alyssa Barbieri

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

After passing on Jalen Carter in the first round, the Bears still have a need at the 3-technique position, and Benton would be a solid get for them in the second round. Benton is a dominant run-stuffer, but he also showcased his ability as a pass rusher during Senior Bowl week. Benton has the potential to develop into a long-term starter for Chicago, where he has the versatility to play at either 3-tech or 1-tech.

Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

It’s a clean sweep along the defensive line in the second round, where the Bears shore up their pass rush with the addition of Hall, who is no doubt a H.I.T.S. player. Hall has a nice blend of length, speed, power and a high motor to boot, and he would be a solid addition to an edge rusher group that lacks a star.

Round 3, Pick 64: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

After addressing the defensive line, Chicago focuses on their need at cornerback with Brents at the top of the third round. Brents, 6-foot-3, is physical, an excellent tackler and has the versatility to play both cornerback and safety. He’d be a great addition for the defensive backfield.

Brendan Sugrue

USA Today Sports

Round 2, Pick 53: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

If one of Tippmann or John Michael Schmitz are available when the Bears pick at No. 53, they would be wise to make the selection. Tippmann moves incredibly well despite being 6-foot-6 as a center. He would solve the team’s woes at the position and give them a strong presence in the interior of the line.

Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE, Derick Hall, Auburn

The Bears need help at both edge rush and the interior of the defensive line. One of Hall or Keeanu Benton should be available and while they can’t go wrong, Hall makes the most sense at this point. The Bears are in need of help on the edge and Hall’s strengths of using his power to push back offensive linemen would be welcomed in Chicago.

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

There’s a chance Benton is gone by the time this pick rolls around, but here’s hoping the massive defensive lineman is still available. The Bears passed on Jalen Carter early in the draft but Benton would be an excellent consolation prize.

Ryan Fedrau

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, Pick 53: C/G Steve Avila, TCU

Despite the Bears already starting to address the offensive line in the first round, they continue the rebuild of the offensive line by taking offensive guard, Steve Avila, out of TCU. Avila is somebody who can play guard or center, so he’ll be a great utility player for the Bears.

Round 2, Pick 61: DE Byron Young, Tennessee

The Bears are rebuilding their defense and need to surge their pass rush. Who would add help off the edge? Byron Young. Last season, he had 7 sacks and 36 pressures. This might be a reach in a pick, but he fits Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Round 3, Pick 64: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Tyjae Spears at 64 could be a reach, but he is an exciting young prospect who can come in and play right away. Adding Spears gives the Bears a good 1-2 punch at running back after the loss of David Montgomery.

Nate Atkins

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton has the body type of a nose tackle at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds but has displayed the athleticism necessary to play 3-technique. He could become a long-term starter.

Round 2, Pick 61: CB Clark Phillips II, Utah

The Utah cornerback is a versatile and highly skilled defender who is excellent in man and zone coverage. Phillips finished 2022 with a career-high six interceptions.

Round 3, Pick 76 (from NE): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State – TRADE!

A highly athletic project at linebacker (former wide receiver), Henley can run sideline to sideline and is reliable in pass coverage.

