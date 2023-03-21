Predicting the Bears’ 2023 starting offense after first wave of free agency

With the first wave of free agency in the books, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles still has some work to do to continue building his roster. But he made some moves on offense, including the additions of wide receiver DJ Moore and guard Nate Davis.

When looking at these projections on offense, it’s clear that Poles made some moves to overall improve the offense heading into the remainder of the offseason. Right now, the only glaring hole on the roster in right tackle, although there are some questions about some other positions along the offensive line.

Following the first wave of free agency, we’re predicting what the current Bears starting offense would look like (with current players on the roster and others who could be added in the NFL draft).

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite speculation that the Bears will move on from Justin Fields, the plan if for Fields to be the starting quarterback. He’s coming off an impressive performance in 2022, where he rushed for 1,143 yards and emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting players. Now, it’s about improvement in the passing game.

RB Khalil Herbert

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

With David Montgomery set to hit free agency, Khalil Herbert is the next man up at running back for the Bears. Herbert thrived in Luke Getsy’s offense, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt (the most among all qualifying running backs.) While Chicago added D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer in free agency, right now Herbert is RB1.

WR DJ Moore

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears went out and landed a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore, who immediately becomes Fields’ top target. Moore has recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in five years — and that was with subpar quarterback play. Now, Moore has the chance to elevate Chicago’s passing game and provide a consistent downfield threat for Fields.

WR Darnell Mooney

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded for a No. 1 receiver in Moore, which allows Darnell Mooney to go back to being the team’s WR2, a role he previously thrived in. Mooney, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, is coming off a season-ending ankle injury.

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears are expecting a lot out of Chase Claypool in his first full season in Chicago. After trading the 32nd overall pick for Claypool at the trade deadline, Claypool didn’t live up to expectations in the league’s worst passing game. Now, he’ll be a focal point as one of the team’s top wideouts.

TE Cole Kmet

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cole Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7). He also proved to be the most reliable pass catcher for Fields. While Kmet certainly needs to improve as a blocker, he’s proven to be a valuable asset for Getsy’s offense.

LT Braxton Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former fifth-round pick Braxton Jones had a solid rookie season at left tackle for Chicago, but his future is one of the big question marks this offseason. As the Bears overhaul the offensive line, they could keep Jones developing at left tackle or perhaps move him to the right side (depending on what happens in the NFL draft). For now, he stays at left tackle.

LG Nate Davis

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago found a solid starter in guard Nate Davis, who is strong in run blocking but also brings some stability in pass protection. While Davis played exclusively at right guard with the Titans, he could kick over to the left side. So what does that mean for Cody Whitehair?

C Cody Whitehair

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

With Davis plugging into that left guard spot, we’re kicking Whitehair inside to center. Poles’ remark about Whitehair’s 4,000 snaps at center wasn’t a throwaway comment. It’s an indication that we could very well see Whitehair back at center in 2023, a position he last played in 2020.

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Teven Jenkins might have the best job security of all current offensive linemen on the Bears’ roster right now. Jenkins thrived at right guard last season, where he’s brought a nastiness to the interior. The only concern with Jenkins is injuries. But he’s the easiest guy to predict as a starter on this offensive line right now.

RT Paris Johnson Jr./Peter Skoronski/another rookie

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Right tackle is a glaring hole on the offensive line right now, and it seems obvious that it’s a position that will be addressed in the NFL draft next month. The Bears are sitting in a prime position at ninth overall to take a top tackle like Paris Johnson Jr. or Peter Skoronski. But, if they opt to go defensive line instead, there will be other top tackle options in the second round that could fill this spot.

