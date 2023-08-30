Predicting the Bears’ 2023 practice squad

The Chicago Bears have formed their initial 53-man roster, cutting a number of players in the process. Unfortunately, that meant a lot of good players were cut.

General manager Ryan Poles will start assembling his 16-player practice squad, which can include up to six players with more than two accrued seasons, beginning Wednesday after the waiver process has concluded. The practice squad serves as an extension of the active roster, which will provide depth at certain positions.

There are a number of players that Chicago waived or released during roster cuts who are expected back on the practice squad.

Before the Bears start building their practice squad, here are my predictions:

DE D'Anthony Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Michael Ojemudia

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WR Nsimba Webster

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

FB Robert Burns

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Daurice Fountain

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

DT Travis Bell

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

S Bralen Trahan

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

QB Nathan Peterman

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

LB Micah Baskerville

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

S Kendall Williamson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

OL Roy Mbaeteka

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

DE Jalen Harris

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

CB Macon Clark

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

OL Dieter Eiselen

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

TE Lachlan Pitts

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

LB Barrington Wade

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire