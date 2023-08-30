Predicting the Bears’ 2023 practice squad
The Chicago Bears have formed their initial 53-man roster, cutting a number of players in the process. Unfortunately, that meant a lot of good players were cut.
General manager Ryan Poles will start assembling his 16-player practice squad, which can include up to six players with more than two accrued seasons, beginning Wednesday after the waiver process has concluded. The practice squad serves as an extension of the active roster, which will provide depth at certain positions.
There are a number of players that Chicago waived or released during roster cuts who are expected back on the practice squad.
Before the Bears start building their practice squad, here are my predictions:
DE D'Anthony Jones
CB Michael Ojemudia
WR Nsimba Webster
FB Robert Burns
WR Daurice Fountain
DT Travis Bell
S Bralen Trahan
QB Nathan Peterman
LB Micah Baskerville
S Kendall Williamson
OL Roy Mbaeteka
DE Jalen Harris
CB Macon Clark
OL Dieter Eiselen
TE Lachlan Pitts
LB Barrington Wade
