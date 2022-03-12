Predicting the Bears’ 2022 starting offense ahead of free agency

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 season, and it’s hard to predict exactly what this team will look like with so many roster holes to fill.

With free agency just around the corner, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has work to do to start building his roster for the future. The offense, in particular, is going to require some overhaul.

When looking at these projections on offense, it’s clear that Poles has plenty of work to do in free agency to shore up wide receiver and the offensive line. There’s also uncertainty about how the offensive line will unfold — where Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom and Cody Whitehair could find new positions this year.

Ahead of free agency, we’re doing our best to predict what the Bears offense could look like heading into the 2022 season, including some potential free-agent moves.

QB Justin Fields

There’s no question about who’s QB1 heading into the 2022 season. Justin Fields gets an entire offseason to prepare as the starting quarterback, where he’ll learn a new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Fields is expected to make a big leap in Year 2.

RB David Montgomery

Running back is one the most consistent groups on offense, which starts with David Montgomery. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and there’s no question he’s the lead back heading into 2022. Montgomery has been one of Chicago’s most consistent players over the last couple of seasons.

WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, where he cemented himself as a playmaker for the Bears. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

WR DJ Chark

There aren’t a lot of big-name wide receivers set to hit the free agent market. But DJ Chark is an intriguing option for the Bears to pair with Fields. While Chark has yet to play a full season after battling injuries, he’s the kind of playmaking wide receiver the Bears are looking for to really open things up.

WR Byron Pringle

The Bears will surely look to target a receiver in the NFL draft, but they’re got an entire receiving corp to build behind Mooney. There’s an obvious connection between Pringle and new GM Ryan Poles coming from Kansas City. Pringle will be an affordable option in free agency, and he projects to be a WR4 option.

TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet is entering his third season with the Bears, and he’s sure to benefit from a new offense and playcaller in Getsy. Kmet took a step forward in his second year, where he saw a significant uptick in production, more than doubling his production from his rookie season. Kmet could finally have a breakout season in Year 3.

LT Eric Fisher

The Bears need a solid option at left tackle entering the 2022 season. While Terron Armstead might be too expensive, someone like Eric Fisher might be more realistic for Chicago. Fisher isn’t expected to re-sign with the Colts, and there’s a connection to head coach Matt Eberflus during their time in Indianapolis.

LG Cody Whitehair

While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cody Whitehair become another cap casualty as Poles reworks the roster, the assumption is Whitehair will retain his starting left guard job in 2022. Whitehair is coming off a down year and will have a $12.3 salary cap hit, the third-highest on the team.

C Brian Allen

The Bears are in market for a center, as it’s clear Sam Mustipher isn’t a starting center in the NFL. While Ryan Jensen would be the dream, Brian Allen is a more affordable and realistic option. Allen is coming off a Pro Bowl year and even has Chicago roots.

RG Larry Borom

Larry Borom was solid in his rookie season, where he took over for Germain Ifedi at right tackle and held his own against some of the league’s top pass rushers. Borom figures to factor into Chicago’s plans as a starter in 2022, but it’s uncertain where he’s going to land. But it’s certainly possible the Bears kick him inside at right guard.

RT Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins missed most of his rookie year after having back surgery in training camp. When he returned, he saw some playing time at left tackle in place of an injured Jason Peters. While Jenkins surely figures to be a starter on the offensive line, the question is where he’ll line up. Perhaps he moves back to his natural right tackle position.

