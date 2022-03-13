Predicting the Bears’ 2022 starting defense ahead of free agency

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 season, and it’s hard to predict exactly what this team will look like with so many roster holes to fill.

With free agency just around the corner, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has work to do to start building his roster for the future. The defense, in particular, is going to look a lot different.

When looking at these projections on defense, it’s clear that Poles has plenty of work to do in free agency to shore up the interior of the defensive line, linebackers and secondary.

Ahead of free agency, we’re doing our best to predict what the Bears defense could look like heading into the 2022 season, including some potential free-agent moves.

DE Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

While a Robert Quinn trade wouldn’t be the biggest shock with how things have transpired, right now he’s the top edge rusher for the Bears. Quinn is coming off a record-setting season with Chicago, where he totaled 18.5 sacks.

DE Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Following the Khalil Mack trade, Trevis Gipson gets an opportunity to start at edge rusher opposite Quinn. Gipson had an impressive 2021 season, where he saw significant action in place of an injured Mack.

DT Bilal Nichols

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Bilal Nichols is slated to become a free agent, but there’s a chance the Bears consider him a fit at the 3-technique spot. Nichols has been solid as a starter along the defensive line, and he’s a candidate to stick around.

DT Khyiris Tonga

AP Photo/David Banks

With Eddie Goldman’s release, Khyiris Tonga is next in line as the 1-technique (nose tackle) spot. Tonga saw significant action in his rookie season, where he showed promise as a disruptive defender, particularly as a run stuffer.

LB Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Roquan Smith has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers, and he’ll be a focal point in Eberflus’ defense. Smith, who is in-line for a contract extension, figures to assume the weak-side linebacker role.

Story continues

LB Anthony Walker

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Assuming Smith fills the weak-side role, the Bears need to find a middle linebacker. Anthony Walker is certainly an option. Walker previously played alongside Darius Leonard in Indianapolis, and perhaps a reunion with Matt Eberflus is close.

LB Zaire Franklin

USA Today Sports

Speaking of another reunion, the Bears could target Zaire Franklin to fill the strong-side linebacker role alongside Smith and Walker. Franklin played with the Colts under Eberflus, where he was also a core special teamer.

CB Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Jaylon Johnson is one of the building blocks for this defense moving forward, and he’s coming off another solid season. Johnson is the clear-cut CB1 where things stand, where the hope is he’ll take another step forward.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears will likely target a cornerback in the NFL draft as opposed to what could be a more expensive free agent market. But where things currently stand, Thomas Graham Jr. could factor into a starting role at cornerback in 2022.

S Eddie Jackson

USA Today Sports

Eddie Jackson’s contract makes it almost impossible to release him, and it’s hard to imagine they’d find a trade partner for that exact reason. That means it’ll be Jackson leading the way at safety in 2022.

S Justin Reid

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears could turn to the NFL draft to find a starting safety opposite Jackson. But there are some options in free agency, including Justin Reid. Reid is coming off a career season with the Texans, and he’s just 25 years old with his best football yet to come.

[listicle id=503028]

1

1