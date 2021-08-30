Predicting the Bears’ 2021 practice squad

With the final round of cuts looming, the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. Unfortunately, that means a lot of good players will be cut.

Following the final round of cuts, GM Ryan Pace will start assembling his 16-player practice squad, which can include up to six players with more than two accrued seasons. The practice squad serves as an extension of the active roster, which will provide depth at certain positions.

Ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut deadline, here are our predictions for the Bears’ initial practice squad.

OLB Charles Snowden

Snowden was the prized undrafted rookie this year, and it's easy to see why after an impressive preseason. Unless the Bears decide to keep five outside linebackers, Snowden will likely find himself the odd man out. If he clears waivers, Snowden is an easy lock for practice squad.

S Marqui Christian

Christian might just be the Bears' best option in the slot. I wouldn't expect Christian to last long on the practice squad, as he'd likely be elevated to the active roster once Tarik Cohen or Teven Jenkins are placed on injured reserve.

K Brian Johnson

A couple of years ago, the Bears had no kickers. Now, they have two. Chicago would be wise to stash Johnson on the practice squad in case of an emergency.

LB Caleb Johnson

Johnson, a surprise standout on the Bears, has been a disruptor throughout the preseason, forcing turnovers and making key stops. He's been a name that's stood out every week and, aside from Alec Ogletree, has been the best reserve linebacker in Chicago. Unfortunately, there aren't enough roster spots in a loaded linebackers room.

OLB Sam Kamara

Kamara made the transition from defensive tackle to outside linebacker since joining the Bears, and he's certainly made an impression. Kamara had six pressures, two quarterback hits and a sack this preseason. Kamara and Snowden have both done enough to garner consideration for the 53-man roster, and it's likely they'll both be practice squad locks.

CB Tre Roberson

There's an argument to be made Roberson deserves consideration to start at outside cornerback, where no one has really stood out this summer. Roberson was the Bears' highest-graded defensive player this preseason with a 91.0 grade. Assuming he doesn't earn a roster spot, he should be an easy decision for the practice squad.

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

Johnson became a regular name on the practice report during training camp working with Justin Fields, where he had some impressive catches. He was always a long-shot to make the 53-man roster, but he's got great practice squad potential.

S Teez Tabor

Tabor was a standout at training camp, where his instincts and playmaking ability was on display in an intriguing battle at reserve safety with Marqui Christian. Tabor suffered a thigh injury back on Aug. 23, which held him out of the final preseason game, but he's done enough to be a lock for the practice squad.

OT Lachavious Simmons

Simmons had some struggles during his stint at right tackle in place of Germain Ifedi, but he provides depth at a position where the Bears need it. Like with Christian, I don't expect Simmons to spend too long on the practice squad as he'd likely be elevated to the active roster when Teven Jenkins is placed on injured reserve.

WR Isaiah Coulter

Coulter never really stood a chance of making the Bears' 53-man roster given he was a later addition to the roster and only played in the preseason finale against the Titans. But you figure Coulter's upside will be enough to earn him a spot on the practice squad.

OL Arlington Hambright

Hambright, a seventh-round pick from last year's draft, has served as the backup left guard this summer. He provides depth on the offensive line.

RB Artavis Pierce

The Bears have a ton of depth at running back, which is why Pierce faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. But he should be an easy lock for the practice squad.

CB Xavier Crawford

Crawford has been a mainstay on the Bears practice squad last year, where he did see action in three games. With concerns at cornerback, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stick around on the practice squad.

DL Daniel Archibong

Archibong is another undrafted rookie who has been impressing throughout the preseason. Unfortunately, Chicago is loaded on the defensive line, where they've had their six roster spots locked down for weeks. Archibong is definitely worth keeping around on the practice squad.

TE J.P. Holtz

With Holtz sidelined by an injury, Jesper Horsted stepped up with a sensational three-touchdown performance in the preseason finale that might've earned him a roster spot. Unfortunately for Holtz, that would leave him on the outside looking in.

OL Dieter Eiselen

While the Bears have a couple of players on the roster able to step in at center -- Sam Mustipher, Cody Whitehair and James Daniels -- Eiselen is someone who provides depth on the interior offensive line. He figures to lock down a spot on the practice squad.

