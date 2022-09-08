Predicting the awards for the 2022 NFL season

Curt Popejoy
The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night and so we wanted to share our predictions for the major awards for the upcoming season.

NFL MVP-Justin Herbert, QB Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive Player of the Year-Josh Allen, QB Buffalo Bills

Defensive Player of the Year-Micah Parsons, LB Dallas Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year-George Pickens, WR Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive Rookie of the Year-Aidan Hutchinson, DE Detroit Lions


Comeback Player of the Year-Jameis Winston, QB New Orleans Saints

Coach of the Year-Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

