Predicting the awards for the 2022 NFL season
The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night and so we wanted to share our predictions for the major awards for the upcoming season.
NFL MVP-Justin Herbert, QB Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive Player of the Year-Josh Allen, QB Buffalo Bills
Defensive Player of the Year-Micah Parsons, LB Dallas Cowboys
Offensive Rookie of the Year-George Pickens, WR Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive Rookie of the Year-Aidan Hutchinson, DE Detroit Lions
Comeback Player of the Year-Jameis Winston, QB New Orleans Saints
Coach of the Year-Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
