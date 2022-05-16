Predicting Auburn’s statistical leaders for the 2022 season

Auburn is looking to take a step forward in the second year of Bryan Harsin’s tenure but will have to replace some significant production from last year to do so.

The Tigers will look quite different on offense and defense as they replace the production of several key players who have moved on. While some of these positions have clear replacements, some are wide open and will not be settled until fall practice.

The good news for Auburn is that they have several talented players who will have the opportunity to thrive in a larger role after learning behind veterans. Here are my predictions for who will lead Auburn in several key statistics on both the offense and defense.

Passing Yards and Touchdowns: Zach Calzada

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s quarterback battle was not resolved during spring practice and Calzada being limited was a major reason why. A healthy Calzada will win the job in the fall and become the starting quarterback.

Rushing Yards and Touchdowns: Tank Bigsby

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Bigsby is Auburn’s best offensive player and should be the focal point of the offense, not just the ground game. He’s led Auburn in rushing yards the past two seasons and should do so as a junior. Bigsby will be looking to have an impressive season and prove he is worth an early pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Receiving Tards and Receptions: Shedrick Jackson

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn’s wide receivers as a whole lack experience but Jackson is the exception. He has a career year last season and is the team’s top returning receiver. He should see plenty of targets as the rest of the receivers adjust to their new roles.

Receiving Touchdowns: Landen King

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

King looks like a potential difference-maker for the offense at either tight end or wide receiver. He has a chance to become the team’s top receiver and should see plenty of targets in the red zone.

Tackles: Owen Pappoe

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Pappoe is back for his senior season after missing most of his junior season with injuries. He is Auburn’s top linebacker and as long as he stays healthy he should have a great chance to lead the team in tackles.

Story continues

Tackles for Loss and Sacks: Derick Hall

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Hall could have declared for last year’s draft but decided to return for his senior season and is now projected as a first-round draft pick. He led Auburn in sacks and tackles for loss last season and should be even better as a senior and will likely be one of the top pass rushers in the SEC.

Interceptions: Nehemiah Pritchett

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn will be without Roger McCreary and needs a new No. 1 cornerback. Pritchett has a great chance to be that player and will take advantage of opposing quarterbacks testing him.

Pass Break Ups: Jaylin Simpson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With Pritchett becoming Auburn’s next No. 1 cornerback quarterbacks will look to work against Simpson. A solid corner in his own right, Simpson will have chances to show that he is perfectly capable of taking advantage of those opportunities.

1

1