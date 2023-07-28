Predicting Auburn football's starters ahead of Hugh Freeze's first fall camp

The time has almost come.

Talking season is just about over, the pads will soon be strapped up and the first preseason practice of the Hugh Freeze era is almost here. An official start date for fall camp has yet to be released, but with Auburn football's first game of the season set to come against UMass on Sept. 2, the Tigers are due up to begin in about a week.

It was a busy offseason for Freeze, who led a charge that added about 40 new players since he took the job in late November. Roughly half of those newcomers are coming as transfers, as Auburn reeled in the No. 3 portal class in the country, according to 247Sports.

Here are our predictions for who will start for Auburn in 2023.

Freeze praised Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and incumbent starter Robby Ashford as SEC Media Days last week, saying the former brings "some intrinsic things about him that you really like." But look out for Ashford to still make an impact even if he loses the starting job: "On great teams, you’re never going to be the only guy that should be competing," Freeze said. "Hopefully, he handles it (the competition) well because I do think Robby Ashford helps us win football games."

Running back: Jarquez Hunter

There's some murkiness surrounding Jarquez Hunter's availability, but assuming he's active for Auburn's first game, there's no question he'll be not only the starting running back for the Tigers, but one of their best weapons in 2023.

Wide receivers: Shane Hooks, Camden Brown, Ja'Varrius Johnson

North Texas transfer Jyaire Shorter led the nation in yards per catch last season with 27.2, but Freeze cautioned at SEC Media Days that the Tigers are going to have to "manage" him correctly due to his injury history. Because of that, Jackson State transfer Shane Hooks and returning sophomore Camden Brown are tabbed as the starters on the boundary with Ja'Varrius Johnson in the slot.

Tight end: Rivaldo Fairweather

Asked during spring practice who was the most consistent piece in the passing game, Freeze pointed to Florida International transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who has 54 career receptions for 838 yards and five touchdowns.

Offensive line: LT Dillon Wade, LG Jeremiah Wright, C Avery Jones, RG Kam Stutts, RT Gunner Britton

As has been the case for virtually the entire offseason, Wade, Jones and Britton look to have locked up starting spots. Jeremiah Wright returns for another season, and considering Kam Stutts went to Nashville for SEC Media Days with Freeze, he gets the nod at right guard for now.

Defensive line: NT Jayson Jones, DT Justin Rogers, DE Marcus Harris

The starting defensive line at A-Day in April, Jayson Jones, Justin Rogers and Marcus Harris hope to do a better job against the run this year than Auburn did last year, as the Tigers surrendered an average of more than 170 yards on the ground for the third time since 1981. Expect Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite to be in the mix here, too.

Jack linebacker: Elijah McAllister

Elijah McAllister may be projected as the starter, but Auburn's rotation of jack linebackers will likely see a similar number of snaps next season. Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod is a pass-rush specialist, Liberty transfer Stephen Sings V was added in May and true freshman Keldric Faulk has drawn rave reviews from both coaches and teammates.

Linebackers: Austin Keys, Larry Nixon III

Another position where a lot of cycling is expected, portal linebackers Austin Keys (Ole Miss) and Larry Nixon III (North Texas) get tapped as the starters for now, with guys such as Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner expected to be right behind them.

Cornerbacks: DJ James, Nehemiah Pritchett

Recently given third-team All-SEC honors by the preseason media poll, DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett form what is potentially the best cornerback duo in the conference. They'll be backed up by freshman Kayin Lee and sophomore JD Rhym. Rhym is healthy again after missing spring practice with an injury.

Star: Keionte Scott

Another cornerback with NFL potential, Keionte Scott gets the start at the star position, similar to that of a slot cornerback. He joined the Tigers out of junior college last season.

Safeties: Jaylin Simpson, Zion Puckett

After starting last year as a cornerback, Jaylin Simpson gets a full offseason to train as a safety after he made a position change midway through the 2022 season. He's joined in the defensive backfield by Zion Puckett, who finished with 45 tackles and two pass deflections last year.

Kicker/Punter: Alex McPherson, Oscar Chapman

Both Alex McPherson and Oscar Chapman were recently given preseason third-team all-conference honors. It'll be McPherson's first season as a starter and Chapman's fourth.

