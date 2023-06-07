Predicting Auburn football's leaders in key stat categories in 2023

AUBURN — If the 5-7 record isn't enough, taking a look at Auburn football's stats from last season show just how disappointing the Tigers were in 2022.

Auburn averaged 378.5 yards per game and allowed 395.2, figures that ranked No. 10 and No. 9 in the SEC, respectively. The six interceptions the Tigers hauled in were tied with Vanderbilt for second fewest in the conference and, even with respected pass rushers like Derick Hall, Auburn only brought the quarterback down 26 times, which ranked in the bottom half of the league.

For things to turn around in Year 1 under coach Hugh Freeze, the Tigers need some individuals to step up and provide big-time production. Here's a prediction of who could be those difference makers in various statistical categories for 2023.

Catches: Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson led Auburn's receivers in receptions last year with 26. Koy Moore was second with 20.

Johnson, whose 26 catches went for a team-high 493 yards, could be primed for more targets in 2023. Freeze runs an RPO-based offense, with the ball often coming out quickly. Johnson's height (5-foot-10) doesn't make him a prototypical Freeze receiver, but his speed and quickness could make him a threat on short and intermediate routes out of the slot.

Rushing yards: Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter isn't the most explosive running back on Auburn's roster − that distinction likely lies with South Florida transfer Brian Battie − but he's proven to be the most consistent.

Hunter received only 35% of the carries given to RBs last year playing behind Tank Bigsby and still ran for nearly 700 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Bigsby averaged 5.4. Hunter's average will likely come down with more attempts in 2023, but he should at least be in the ballpark of 1,000 yards as the No. 1 back.

Receiving yards: Jyaire Shorter

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter (left) in 2019

Making big plays is what made North Texas transfer Jyaire Shorter stand out.

Shorter only caught 23 passes for the Mean Green last year, but his 27.3 yards per catch led the nation as he racked up 628 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Going from Conference USA to the SEC is a significant step up in competition, but Shorter has proven capable of turning minimal targets into huge production.

Total touchdowns: Rivaldo Fairweather

Freeze clearly has a type. Of the five pass catchers Auburn picked up from the transfer portal this offseason − receivers Shorter, Caleb Burton III, Shane Hooks and Nick Mardner, along with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather − four are 6-foot-2 or taller. Three are at least 6-4.

Fairweather falls into the latter category. At tight end, the Florida International transfer could be a real red-zone threat for Auburn. Once they get within the 20-yard line, the Tigers could roll out a unit that features Fairweather (6-4), Camden Brown (6-3), Hooks (6-4) and Mardner (6-6), presenting a unique problem for opposing defenses.

Tackles: Austin Keys

Ole Miss transfer linebacker Austin Keys appeared to separate from the pack during spring practice. He started alongside Wesley Steiner at A-Day and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts labelled that duo in March as taking "the starting part right now."

Keys only had 25 total tackles with the Rebels in 2022, but that number should rise significantly in a potentially new starting role.

Sacks: Jalen McLeod

Between transfers Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt) and Stephen Sings V (Liberty) and true freshman Keldric Faulk, Auburn should have a heavy rotation at jack linebacker. But the pick here is Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod.

At 237 pounds, McLeod is a bit lighter than the Tigers' other pass rushers. He may get pushed around in the run game, but when opponents are in obvious passing situations, McLeod should be able to pin his ears back and use his speed to get around the edge.

Interceptions: Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson came to Auburn as a cornerback in the Class of 2019, but he was most successful last season after converting to safety.

"I think Simp has found himself a home," secondary coach Zac Etheridge said in February when asked what position Simpson will play. "... His upside at that position is through the roof. If he embraces it and studies the game like he should, I think he'll be a Sunday pick."

Simpson pulled in two interceptions last year. Now comfortably in his new position, he has the best chance at becoming the ball hawk Auburn's secondary needs.

Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) toss the ball to the sideline as he celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 41-17.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

