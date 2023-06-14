Predicting Auburn’s 2024 slate, vol. 3

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will officially join the SEC in July 2024. To prepare for this addition, the SEC officially announced that it will keep its traditional eight-game model when it comes to conference scheduling.

However, there will be one slight change. The conference will scrap divisional play in favor of having the two best teams in the conference at the regular season’s end meeting in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Auburn Tigers will learn its eight-game fate on Wednesday, June 14 as the SEC will release the 2024 conference schedule for each program as part of a primetime special on SEC Network.

Ahead of Wednesday’s reveal, Auburn Wire writers will each submit their picks for Auburn’s eight-game slate. We have seen what Taylor Jones and J.D. McCarthy have predicted, now let’s see what the 2024 schedule would look like if Daniel Locke were in charge.

Here’s a look at how Locke sees Auburn’s 2024 SEC schedule taking shape.

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Bowl is not going anywhere anytime soon. The annual matchup between the two Alabama schools is too much of a money-maker for the conference and the network that televises it. Since 2024 is an even year, this game will be on the road for Auburn.

Advertisement

For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Road: Georgia Bulldogs

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The annual contest known as “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” is also likely safe from being affected by the restructured schedule due to the viewership it generates. Georgia is the most dominant team in college football right now, and Hugh Freeze will get to lead the Tigers into Athens as the road team in 2024.

For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire.

Home: LSU Tigers

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn will be searching for its second-straight win against LSU in Baton Rouge in 2023, but the pair of Tigers can be expected to meet again on the Plains in 2024. The coaching matchup between Hugh Freeze and Brian Kelley is bound to be exciting. This likely will not be a yearly contest anymore, but it is probably safe in 2024 due to the mutual interest in the game from each fanbase.

Advertisement

For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn can expect to make the trip to Oxford in 2024. Hugh Freeze returning to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as an SEC head coach for the first time since leaving Ole Miss? There is no way the conference passes up on that. The annual contest between the two teams is likely gone after that.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

There is an old rivalry between Florida and Auburn that many would like to see come back. An annual matchup between these teams is unlikely, but Florida has not made a trip to the Plains in quite some time, and what better time to end that then the first year of not being limited to two cross-division matchups?

Advertisement

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky was paired with Auburn the last time the SEC had to restructure its schedule even though it was only for one season in 2020. I am a believer in history repeating itself. I think the contest will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium as well.

South Carolina has not made a trip to the Plains in a while either. Who says they are not due for one? Shane Beamer, probably.

Road: Oklahoma Sooners

I said previously that I am a believer in history repeating itself. The last time the SEC added BIG 12 schools to the conference, Auburn played one on the road the first season. I think it will happen again and Oklahoma will be the choice because the two programs are still in a rebuilding stage.

For more Oklahoma coverage, check out Sooners Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire