Predicting Auburn’s 2024 SEC slate, vol. 1

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will officially join the SEC in July 2024. To prepare for this addition, the SEC officially announced that it will keep its traditional eight-game model when it comes to conference scheduling.

However, there will be one slight change. The conference will scrap divisional play in favor of having the two best teams in the conference at the regular season’s end meeting in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Auburn Tigers will learn its eight-game fate on Wednesday, June 14 as the SEC will release the 2024 conference schedule for each program as part of a primetime special on SEC Network.

Ahead of Wednesday’s reveal, Auburn Wire writers will each submit their picks for Auburn’s eight-game slate. Kicking things off is Auburn Wire managing editor Taylor Jones.

Here’s a look at how Jones sees Auburn’s 2024 SEC schedule taking shape.

at Alabama

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Let’s go ahead and get the no-brainer out of the way. The SEC’s eight-game slate will allow each team to lock in one rival on its’ schedule. For Auburn, that will be the Alabama Crimson Tide. The only question regarding this game, is the network that the game will be broadcasted on. CBS’ contract with the SEC ends following the 2023 season, which opens the door for many broadcast possibilities.

at Georgia

The annual game with Georgia, in 2024 anyway, is in jeopardy due to the “one permanent opponent” rule that each team in the SEC gets. But due to the longevity of this rivalry game, I expect the SEC to keep this game alive.

at Mississippi State

From a geography standpoint, I see Mississippi State finding its way onto Auburn’s schedule. Auburn holds a large advantage in this series, but both teams have won five games over the other over the last ten seasons. It would be a competitive game for Auburn.

at Texas

I expect Auburn to get the chance to play newcomer Texas in 2024 in Austin. The Longhorns hold a 5-3 advantage over Auburn, but the Tigers have won the last two meetings. The only worry I have is that Auburn may have to travel to Texas early in the season, having to compete in the grueling heat that the Lone Star state exhibits in September.

Florida is an opponent that I wish Auburn could play more often. The first-ever Auburn game I attended was in 2001 when Auburn upset the No. 1 Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It seems that each Auburn-Florida game is enterainment-filled, and would be a fun experience for each fan base.

According to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, he hopes that each SEC team will have the chance to play other teams within the conference more often. Auburn has only played Kentucky six times since 1995, with both teams only playing twice in the 90s. If Sankey’s intentions come true, then Auburn should definitely play Kentucky in 2024.

Something tells me that the SEC will try to sneak another fellow SEC West team onto Auburn’s schedule. The best chance to get that spot is Ole Miss. Arkansas and LSU will more than likely get a strong dose of Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, which will limit their chances to play Auburn.

vs. Vanderbilt

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Since the SEC expansion that welcomed Arkansas and South Carolina into the conference in 1992, Auburn and Vanderbilt have played ten times, most recently in 2016 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers and Commodores are set to square off in Nashville in 2023, but Vanderbilt is due to return to the Plains. Why not in 2023?

