Predicting Auburn’s 2024 SEC slate, vol. 2

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will officially join the SEC in July 2024. To prepare for this addition, the SEC officially announced that it will keep its traditional eight-game model when it comes to conference scheduling.

However, there will be one slight change. The conference will scrap divisional play in favor of having the two best teams in the conference at the regular season’s end meeting in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Auburn Tigers will learn its eight-game fate on Wednesday, June 14 as the SEC will release the 2024 conference schedule for each program as part of a primetime special on SEC Network.

Ahead of Wednesday’s reveal, Auburn Wire writers will each submit their picks for Auburn’s eight-game slate. Taylor Jones started things off on Monday and now it is time for J.D. McCarthy to make his prediction.

Here’s a look at how McCarthy sees Auburn’s 2024 SEC schedule taking shape.

at Alabama

The Iron Bowl is one of the best rivalries in sports and it’s not going anywhere. The SEC is allowing each team to protect one rivalry for the 2024 season and this one is Auburn’s.

at Georgia

The other game that should be a lock on Auburn’s schedule is their matchup with Georgia. It’s called the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry for a reason and any schedule that doesn’t feature this game is wrong.

vs. Florida

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

By scrapping divisions the SEC will have more flexibility in who teams can play and can prevent two teams from not playing each other for years, something that plagues the old schedule. While the Tigers and the Gators squared off in 2019, the Gators haven’t come to Auburn since 2011 and it would be great for them to play regularly.

at Ole Miss

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The SEC may be getting rid of divisions but Auburn will still see plenty of former SEC West rivals and keeping Ole Miss on the schedule seem likely. With Lane Kiffin deciding to stay at Ole Miss and Hugh Freeze at Auburn this series could become more interesting.

at Mississippi State

If you are gonna play one Mississippi school then you might as well play both. This series is tied over the last decade and would allow Freeze to spend more time in Mississippi, a place he and his staff are targeting in recruiting.

vs. Texas

You don’t add Texas and Oklahoma and now have them face off against your biggest brands. These programs have only played each other eight times with Texas holding a 5-3 lead but they haven’t played since 1991.

vs. Vanderbilt

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Another former SEC East team that Auburn has only faced a handful of times is the Commodores. Auburn is set to head to Nashville in 2023 for a game, their first since 2012, so it would make plenty of sense for them to return the favor in 2024.

vs. Kentucky

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has only played Kentucky six times since 2000 and one of them was during the COVID season in 2020. With the changing the schedules again it would be another good time for these two programs to meet up.

