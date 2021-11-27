Predicting Arkansas’ All-SEC players: Nine Hogs should make cut

Arkansas’ best regular season in a decade has come to a close. And while the rest of the SEC finishes Saturday and then Alabama and Georgia conclude the fall in the SEC Championship, we figured it was time to start preparing to fill our All-SEC lists.

The Razorbacks should have no shortage of players represented on the all-conference teams. A couple of guys are locks. Another would be – Jalen Catalon – if not for a season-ending injury.

But we know, too, that the big dogs of the league tend to land a majority of the players. Alabama alone had eight first-team selections by the league’s media during SEC Media Days. Arkansas had a total of five players across the four teams voted on during that week.

Both things should change after the season. Here are our projections of Arkansas’ All-SEC players this year.

1. WR Treylon Burks, First-Team All-SEC

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

What to say that hasn’t been said? We took a dive into Burks’ status as the all-time best wide receiver in school history earlier Saturday.

He should be joined by Alabama’s Jameson Williams on the first-team. Sniffing at his heels are Mississippi State’s Makai Polk, Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond and Kentucky’s WenDale Robinson.

2. LB Hayden Henry, 2nd-Team All-SEC

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Jack Bech #80 of the LSU Tigers is tackled by Hayden Henry #27 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fist half of a game at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Henry is only third on the team in tackles, trailing both Bumper Pool (second in the SEC) and Grant Morgan (fourth in the SEC), but he’s also fifth in the league. What lifts him lifts him slightly above those two – at least when it comes to what we think people will pick – are his tackles for-loss.

Of his 95 tackles, 10 1/2 have come behind the line of scrimmage. Pool ranks next best, but with three fewer. Think of the biggest hits you’ve seen this year for Arkansas defenders and Henry jumps to the front. That stuff matters, rightfully or not, to voters.

3. Montaric Brown, Second-Team All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 4: Montaric Brown #21 of the Arkansas Razorbacks intercepts a pass in the second half in front of August Pitre III #88 of the Rice Owls at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Owls 38-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Montaric Brown has been a reliable defender for Arkansas almost since arriving in Fayetteville. In 2021, he stepped up a notch further, becoming nearly elite.

Brown is tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with five. His 10 pass break-ups are tied for third. And for good measure, he has 53 tackles, among the leaders in the league from the cornerback slot.

4. C Ricky Stromberg, Second-Team All-SEC

Dec 5, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith (22) celebrates with offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) and wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line is a rather difficult place for the masses to determine greatness. Pro Football Focus releases offensive line grades every week, though, and near the top among college football centers all season long as been Arkansas’ rock, Stromberg.

He trails a few SEC centers overall in PFF grading, but only Kentucky and Georgia have graded out with better offensive lines this year. With Stromberg the best player on a top-15 offensive line in the country, he should get praise.

5 and 6. LBs Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool, Third-Team All-SEC

Arkansas defensive back Bumper Pool (10) tackles Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas’ two technical starting linebackers should be third-team selections. One could drop to the fourth team, but for our money, if you’re the second and fourth leading tacklers in the SEC, you deserve some dap at the end of the season.

7. DE Tre Williams, Fourth-Team All-SEC

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams (55) defends during the second quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ best pass rusher brought an element the Razorbacks have lacked in recent years. Williams, a Missouri transfer, caused havoc off the edge all season long. His six sacks were the second most by an Arkansas player since 2015 and rank him tied for seventh in the SEC entering Saturday.

8. DT John Ridgeway, Wildcard

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo’quavious Marks (7) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

We are hesitant to slot the big man in the middle anywhere. By value, he’s a second-teamer, at worst. By numbers, Ridgeway may not get credit that high.

The reality is, though, Ridgeway is the A1 biggest reason for Arkansas’ defensive improvement in 2021. He soaked up blockers allowing for his three linebackers to all eclipse the 90-tackle mark. He pushes centers and guards into the backfield, forcing running backs to bounce. And with 39 tackles, he’s proven he can come off those blocks and envelope anyone who gets near him.

We’d love to see him first-team.

9. QB KJ Jefferson, Third-Team All-SEC

Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during warmups prior to the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to hoping Jefferson won’t be as angry when these teams are announced as he looks in the picture above.

Jefferson’s development at quarterback this season made Arkansas into the special team it became. Yes, he’s 10th in the SEC in passing yards a game. He’s sixth in touchdown passes and completion percentage (all entering Saturday). But go ask any of his opponents or opposing coaches this year who they were most frightened by.

It’s Bryce Young at Alabama, Matt Corral at Ole Miss and KJ Jefferson at Arkansas. And if the sophomore Hogs signal-caller doesn’t land third-team, it’s a travesty.

