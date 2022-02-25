Predicting Alabama’s RB rotation for the 2022 season

Like most seasons, Alabama will be replacing a great deal of talent that is moving on to the NFL. One position of note is running back. Alabama will be replacing veteran back Brian Robinson Jr. who capped off his career with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Alabama also loses a former five-star talent in Camar Wheaton who entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month.

The good news for the Tide is that there is plenty of talent returning and also a handful of new additions that are sure to make an impact.

At the moment, Alabama is scheduled to return Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan, and Roydell Williams from last year’s team. The Tide was also able to bring in Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs as well as a pair of highly-touted high school backs in Emmanual Henderson and Jamarion Miller. While there is always a possibility of a freshman making a contribution, for the purposes of this article we will assume that both Henderson and Miller will redshirt.

The cupboard is definitely not bare for coach Saban, so the question needs to be asked, what will the running back rotation looks like in 2022?

Here is my completely unsolicited opinion.

RB1 - Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is simply too talented and too explosive to not see the majority of the touches out of the backfield.

RB2 - Jase McClellan

McClellan’s spot in the rotation will have a lot to do with his health. He is still recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2021 season.

RB3 - Trey Sanders

Sanders has yet to be fully healthy in his time in Tuscaloosa. The former five-star prospect has all the ability in the world and can still make an impact, even as a third option.

RB4 - Roydell Williams

Like McClellan, Williams’ spot in the rotation will also have a lot to do with how healthy the Hueytown native is after suffering a knee injury of his own in the 2021 season.

