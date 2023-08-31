Predicting how Alabama’s QB situation shape out for Week 1 against Middle Tennessee

It is safe to say that no one truly knows how Alabama head coach Nick Saban will handle the quarterback situation. The college football world will find out on Saturday when the Crimson Tide play host to Middle Tennessee.

If I had to make a prediction today, it would be that Saban would give the starting nod to redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe. That is not to say that Milroe will be the starter for the foreseeable future, it is simply implying that Saban will give Milroe the first opportunity to prove himself.

Milroe has starting experience in the SEC and is more familiar with the offensive system. That said, he will start the game on Saturday for the Crimson Tide.

Redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and redshirt sophomore Tyler Buchner will likely also receive reps. However, that could come later in the game. I believe that Saban would like to see how much progress Milroe has made before evaluating Simpson and Buchner.

Game situations are completely different from practice situations. Milroe has shown that he is willing to compete and wait his turn. Saban respects those that wait, We have seen it in the past with quarterback Mac Jones. He was patient and eventually earned the starting job as a redshirt junior.

My expectation is that each of the three quarterbacks will play. There is a slight chance that freshman Dylan Lonergan plays as well. Whatever the case may be, Saban will ride with whoever is performing the best. If a change needs to be made during the game, he will not shy away from making the change.

The quarterback battle will not be over after Week 1. Saban has made it clear that the competition will continue throughout the season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the quarterback situation and other Alabama football news.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire