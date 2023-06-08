Predicting Alabama’s 8 SEC opponents for the 2024 season

Last week at the 2023 SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, along with members of the conference, made the decision to keep an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 season even with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league.

Despite keeping an eight-game SEC schedule, one major change will take place in 2024 as the conference will do away with divisions that currently separate the East and the West.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the announcement of the ensuing changes within the league, I thought it would be fun to put together a prediction of who Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide could face in the 2024 season.

Let’s roll!

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

You simply can’t do away with the Third Saturday in October. This would be the Tide’s first trip back to Knoxville after last season’s tough loss in Neyland Stadium.

Vols Wire for more on the Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

South Carolina and Alabama are long overdue for a matchup. The last time these two teams met, the Tide won it, but the penultimate meeting in 2010 was all Gamecocks. Shane Beamer has rejuvenated the Gamecock program and would bring a feisty bunch to Tuscaloosa.

Advertisement

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t care what anyone says, you have to protect the Kiffin-Saban coaching rivalry! Lane formerly called plays for the Nick Saban offense and that has led to one of the most bittersweet battles within the SEC. Ole Miss vs. Alabama is now must-see college football!

Mississippi State Bulldogs (Home)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State is Alabama’s closest opponent within the SEC with the two schools separated by less than 90 miles. The Bulldogs are also the Tide’s most-tenured conference opponent in terms of number of matchups. In total, Alabama and Mississippi State have met 107 times. It just makes sense for the Tide and Bulldogs to keep playing.

Advertisement

LSU Tigers (Away)

Since Nick Saban’s arrival in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and LSU has become one of college football’s most anticipated matchups year in and year out. Alabama suffered a defeat in Death Valley last season and will seek revenge in its trip back in 2024.

LSU Wire for more on the LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies (Home)

You didn’t think I would leave off Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies, did you? Saban and Fisher worked together for many years and are now SEC rivals. The feud between the two coaches last offseason has made the matchup between the Aggies and the Tide that much more interesting.

Advertisement

Aggies Wire for more on the Texas A&M Aggies

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It only makes sense for two of the most historic teams in college football to meet up in Oklahoma’s first season in the SEC. Alabama has not traveled to Norman since 2002 and Nick Saban and the Tide making the trip would be a great welcome to the league for the Sooners.

Sooners Wire for more on the Oklahoma Sooners

The Iron Bowl is perhaps the best rivalry in the sport and has no business not being played every season. In 2024, Hugh Freeze will be entering his second season as the Tigers’ head coach and should be on his way to turning around the program. Freeze had some success against Saban while at Ole Miss and it will be interesting to see if he can continue that at Auburn.

Advertisement

Auburn Wire for more on the Auburn Tigers

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire