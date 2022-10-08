Predicting 7 Cowboys inactives for Week 5 vs Rams, who will McCarthy sit?

The Dallas Cowboys have made their pre-game roster moves for the Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Sitting at 3-1 and a game behind the only undefeated team in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas’ second road game of the season allows for no letup. They will take on the Super Bowl champion Rams in their own house, though the Cowboys will likely enjoy a bit of a home-field advantage in California.

But they will not be whole, as usual. This was an especially tough week for the Cowboys injury wise. Though they’ve been getting several players back over the last few weeks, others have come up with issues that will impact their availability. So despite elevating two players to reach the maximum 55 players on the roster, Dallas has some decisions to make about the 7 players who will be inactive on Sunday.

QB Dak Prescott

Prescott (thumb) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game already. He appears at least another week from returning, the question is which side of gamesmanship will take place with Philly coming up in Week 6.

OL Jason Peters

Peters suffered a chest injury late in the week, and although the team isn’t giving indication of how long he’ll be out, it may be a while.

DT Quinton Bohanna

Bohanna did practice some during the week, but the elevation of Carlos Watkins seems like a key that the DT depth is going to be an issue against Los Angeles.

WR Jalen Tolbert

At this point, it would appear Tolbert’s chances of getting on the field for the foreseeable future would be a WR injury and our guess is that CeeDee Lamb’s groin injury is good enough for him to play a full slate of snaps.

LB Devon Harper

Once Jabril Cox was good, Harper has been inactive even though the former is only seeing special teams snaps the last two weeks.

CB Nahshon Wright

Wright has been the odd man out in a deep corner group, with Kelvin Joseph being the top boundary backup and DaRon Bland playing the backup slot.

Safety Markquese Bell

The Cowboys haven’t had their starting safety trio (Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker) together since Week 1 but they will on Sunday. That first week, Bell was on the inactive list and he likely returns there vs the Rams.

