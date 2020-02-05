Predicting 6 moves the Bears will make this offseason

The Bears are already several weeks into their 2020 offseason plan, one that's expected to include moves at quarterback, offensive line and tight end in either free agency or the 2020 NFL Draft.

The biggest of those talking points will, of course, be under center, where GM Ryan Pace has almost no choice but to add a veteran and/or a draft pick to protect the 2020 season from another Mitch Trubisky letdown. The long list of available veterans and talented Day-2 prospects will give him an abundance of options to choose from. He just has to make sure he does, in fact, choose one.

A quarterback-less offseason will be the equivalent of football negligence and could end up being the final blow to Pace's tenure in Chicago that will always be marred by his decision to draft Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

The Bears have more decisions beyond quarterback to make over the next few months. They have to add a tight end, they need to address the interior of the offensive line, and there are a few veterans on the current roster whose futures need clarity.

Here are six moves the Bears are likely to make over the next couple of months:

