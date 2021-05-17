Predicting 5 toughest opponents for Packers in 2021

The NFL unveiled its new 17-game, 18-week regular-season schedule last Wednesday night.

Here is an early look at the toughest matchups facing the Green Bay Packers in 2021:

Week 8 at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were a talented but inconsistent 8-8 team last year. This year, they could be vastly improved. Over the offseason, they added edge rusher J.J. Watt, center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Zaven Collins and wide receiver Rondale Moore. Quarterback Kyler Murray is also entering his third NFL season with the best supporting cast he's had. With wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Murray and Moore, this offense will be difficult to stop. Defensively, the Cardinals have a fair amount of talent but their cornerback depth is a question mark after losing Patrick Peterson this offseason. Watt and fellow edge rusher Chandler Jones should be an excellent tandem. Safety Budda Baker is a star in the secondary. 2020 first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons improved considerably over the course of last season and could be poised for a 2021 breakout. The NFC West will be a tough division with the 49ers potentially bouncing back after an injury-plagued 2020, the Rams potentially being better with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and the Seahawks always being a threat with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Despite all those factors, the Cardinals can rise to the top.

Week 9 at Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning AFC champions lost three notable players this offseason: right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, left tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Over the last few months, however, they've done a nice job of restocking the talent cupboard. Trading their 2021 first-round pick in a deal for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown was the biggest offseason move they made. To further improve the offensive line, they drafted Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Additionally, they signed veteran guard Joe Thuney and veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers in free agency. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also returns this year after opting out of last season. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returning, the Chiefs are ready to field another high-powered offense. On defense, the Chiefs added second-round rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Both players are upgrades at their respective positions, but they probably won't dramatically improve the defense. Expect another "bend but don't break" defense from the Chiefs while the offense does the heavy lifting.

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams managed a 10-6 regular-season finish and playoff appearance last year despite less-than-stellar quarterback play. With Matthew Stafford under center this year, the passing offense should be significantly better. Running back Cam Akers, tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp return as offensive playmakers. The offensive line looks like it could be serviceable, too. Defensively, the Rams didn't lose any notable players other than safety John Johnson III, so they should continue to be solid there as well.

Week 15 at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens finished the 2020 regular season 11-5, but were somewhat of a disappointment given the preseason expectations. Offensively, they experienced a huge drop-off from the year before. This year, they should be much better with the additions of rookie wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. A bounce-back season from tight end Mark Andrews could also get this offense back to its 2019 form. Defensively, the Ravens have almost always been above average in recent years but their pass rush will be a big concern after losing edge rushers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue this offseason. 2020 third-round defensive tackle Justin Madubuike could help pick up the slack from the interior in an expanded role this season, but edge pass rush is likely going to be an issue this year. Overall, the Ravens look like a potential playoff team, but they do have some holes that can be exploited.

Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

The Browns finished the 2020 regular season with an 11-5 record under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, ending the NFL's longest-running playoff drought. This is an ascending team that could be on the verge of Super Bowl contention. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returning from injury and quarterback Baker Mayfield entering his second year in Stefanski's offense, we could see a sizable leap from the Browns' passing attack this year. The rushing attack, led by top running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, still looks dominant. An excellent offensive line returns all five starters from last year. This will be a tough offense to defend. Defensively, the Browns added four potential impact players to a nucleus that includes edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney joins the team on a one-year deal and safety John Johnson III comes over from the Rams on a three-year contract. 2020 second-round safety Grant Delpit returns from a torn ACL to bolster the secondary. 2021 first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II and 2021 second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can be instant-impact players as well. After a terrific offseason, the Browns have the makings of a very good defense.

