Predicting 5 early signees that will contribute as true freshmen

Alabama seems always to have several players who step up and make immediate impacts as true freshmen. In some cases, there are several that earn starting roles. In 2023, former five-stars Kadyn Proctor and Caleb Downs both started as true freshmen.

Alabama has one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. There is talent to go around at every position. The Alabama coaching staff has done an excellent job of filling in holes at positions that will see turnover in the offseason.

Roll Tide Wire predicts five Alabama early signees that will contribute as true freshmen during the 2024-2025 season.

CB Jaylen Mbakwe

One of the most dynamic athletes in the 2024 recruiting class is Jaylen Mbakwe. During his senior season, Mbakwe played quarterback for Clay-Chalkville High School. At Alabama, he will begin his playing career at cornerback. Mbakwe can impact the game on special teams and on defense for the Crimson Tide next season. With Alabama expected to lose multiple starters in the secondary, Mbakwe could see the field early on as a true freshman.

TE Caleb Odom

One of the more intriguing signees in Alabama’s recruiting class is tight end Caleb Odom. Well, that is what recruiting sites classify him as — a tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Odom will likely be used similarly to Alabama sophomore tight end Amari Niblack. By that, I mean that Odom will be used out wide, in tight, as a blocker in the backfield, and in multiple other ways. He has positional flexibility that should bode well in Tommy Rees’ offense. His size and athleticism will allow him to see the field early and often as a true freshman.

CB Zabien Brown

One of Alabama’s longest-tenured commits in the ’24 recruiting class was four-star cornerback Zabien Brown. The product of Mater Dei High School committed to the Crimson Tide in July. Fast forward several months and Brown is an early enrollee in Tuscaloosa.

With Brown being able to participate in bowl practice, it should give him an advantage heading into the offseason. The Alabama coaching staff was high on Brown and rightfully so. Brown is a long, versatile cornerback who can play nickelback or cornerback at the college level. He also has a track background which usually pays off under the tutelage of Nick Saban. Brown will likely play an immediate role on either Alabama’s special teams unit or defense next season as a true freshman.

Safety Peyton Woodyard

One of Alabama’s early signees who actually grew up an Alabama fan is fellow safety Peyton Woodyard. His father, Gerald was born and raised in Alabama before moving to California. Woodyard was one of the top-ranked safeties coming out of St. John Bosco High School.

He possesses the size and speed to be an early contributor early on at Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing starting safety Jaylen Key. Woodyard could earn the opportunity to start early on. Much like Brown, he too is participating in Alabama’s bowl preparations. I would not be surprised to see Woodyard play a role in the secondary as a true freshman next season.

WR Amari Jefferson

Alabama got one of the biggest hidden gems in the ’24 recruiting cycle. That is wide receiver Amari Jefferson. The Tennessee native is one of the premier athletes in the entire country. He was awarded Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee for Division II-AAA during his senior season.

Jefferson can impact the game in a variety of different ways. His versatility will allow him to contribute on special teams as well as on offense. The most likely scenario is that Jefferson plays slot wide receiver next season alongside the likes of rising juniors Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice.

