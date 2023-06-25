Predicting 49ers starting defense before training camp

The 49ers underwent some offseason changes after finishing last season with the NFL’s top defense.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans exited to take the head coaching job with the Texans. Key defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu left in free agency, as did veteran defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair also found a new home in free agency with the Titans.

San Francisco has to figure out starters at a couple spots on defense while also organizing their depth chart with so many quality depth pieces leaving for bigger roles elsewhere this offseason.

The good news is most of the starting defense will return, including all of their star-caliber players which limits the gravity of some of the teams questions on that side of the ball.

We went through and made a pre-training camp prediction for what the starting defense is going to look like, and unlike on the offensive side, there are some definite decisions the coaching staff will have to make with the starting group.

For clarity, we listed the base 4-3 defense with the nickel cornerback included. Here’s what it looks like before camp:

Defensive end

Nick Bosa

Drake Jackson

The only question here is whether Jackson can do enough in camp to hold onto the starting job. There’s not much proven depth behind him so the team will give the 2022 second-round pick every chance to be the starter.

Defensive tackle

Javon Hargrave

Arik Armstead

The inclusion of Hargrave into the starting defensive line could be a game changer for the 49ers. He’s a game-wrecking pass rusher whose presence should make things easier on San Francisco’s entire defensive line. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Armstead have another big year like the one he had in 2019 alongside DeForest Buckner.

Will linebacker

Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw is tailor-made for this spot. He’s improved in coverage and as a tackler in the run game. There aren’t a ton of off-ball linebackers better than Greenlaw.

Mike linebacker

Fred Warner

Bosa deserves all of the shine he gets, but Warner is also a significant key to the 49ers’ elite defense.

Sam linebacker

Oren Burks

For now we’ll slot Burks in here. He was signed as a special-teams ace and there’ll be plenty of competition for this spot. Burks is a good athlete, but not great in coverage. A smaller role in base packages as the Sam may suit him though. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Curtis Robinson, and rookies Dee Winters and Jalen Graham will also be in the mix for this spot.

Cornerback

Charvarius Ward

Deommodore Lenoir

Ward is a surefire starter after his best year as a pro in 2022. Lenoir is penciled in there, but it’s not out of the question that Ambry Thomas, Samuel Womack or Darrell Luter Jr. steps up and makes it a competition for the starting spot opposite Ward. For now though Lenoir’s very strong postseason helped give him the inside track for a starting job in 2023.

Free safety

Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers re-signed Gipson after his impressive 2022 season where he led the team in interceptions. He figures to start again under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, but don’t be surprised if rookie third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown makes a push with a strong camp.

Strong safety

Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga was an All-Pro last year and could wind up in that conversation again if he continues generating turnovers and splash plays.

Nickel cornerback

Isaiah Oliver

The 49ers signed Oliver to be their nickel CB so he’s pretty firmly entrenched as the top slot option. Lenoir and Womack can also play inside, but the job is Oliver’s barring something dramatic happening in camp.

