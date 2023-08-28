Predicting 36 Cowboys who will be cut before Tuesday’s deadline
The NFL is a business before anything else and in business tough decisions must be made. Rosters must be trimmed from 90 to 53 men come Tuesday afternoon and for the Dallas Cowboys there are several tough decisions to be made.
The league has actually changed their off-season roster rules over the last several years and for 2023 there have been no intermediate cuts. There used to be cuts spread across several weeks, but with the reduced number of games and practice time, the league lets teams keep everyone on hand until after the final game. That is a big deal for teams such as Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys who are doing everything they can to avoid playing guys who figure heavily in regular-season plans.
So who will be on the outside looking in? After making our final 53-man roster projection, here’s our prediction for which players will be cut, traded or moved to IR/PUP this week ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with some hoping to be brought back for the practice squad.
QB Will Grier
RB Ronald Jones, Jr.
RB Malik Davis
TE Sean McKeon
TE John Stephens (IR)
TE Seth Green
TE Princeton Fant
WR Simi Fehoko
WR Jalen Brooks
WR Dennis Houston
WR Jose Barbon
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
WR Tyron Billy-Johnson
WR David Durden (IR)
OL Earl Bostick, Jr.
OL Chuma Edoga
OL Alec Lindstrom
OL Brock Hoffman
OL Alex Taylor-Prioleau
DT Neville Gallimore
DT Quinton Bohanna
DT Isaac Alarcon
DE Ben Banogu
DE Durrell Johnson
LB Jabril Cox
LB Malik Jefferson
LB DeMarvion Overshown (IR)
LB Tyrus Wheat
CB Jourdan Lewis (PUP)
CB Josh Butler
CB Myles Brooks
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (IR)
Safety Tyler Coyle
Safety De'Angelo Mandell
ST C.J. Goodwin
LS Trent Sieg
