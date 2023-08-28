Predicting 31 Chiefs who could be cut before Tuesday’s deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs will trim their roster down to just 53 players this week after ending their preseason on a high note with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Though the team would prefer to keep all 90 athletes currently on their payroll, they will have to sacrifice some up-and-coming talent to get under the 53-player threshold mandated by the NFL.

Several players stood out for Kansas City in the preseason, but given the depth of the Chiefs roster, many of their top performers are likely to get the axe ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline. From promising receivers to defensive linemen, and even quarterbacks, Kansas City will have to cull their roster in preparation for their 2023 Super Bowl defense campaign.

Though players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and L’Jarius Sneed are all safe, others won’t be so lucky. Take a look at this list of potential cuts ahead of the final cut deadline:

QB Chris Oladokun

National Team quarterback Chris Oladokun throws against the American Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DB Kahlef Hailassie

WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie, 12, celebrates with teammates Juwuan Jones, 34, left, and JaQues Evans, 3, right, after Hailassie intercepted a pass during an NCAA football game between Western Kentucky University and Florida International University on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU beat FIU 73-0. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

WR Ty Fryfogle

Aug 19, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (13) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cornell Powell

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell (14) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Kansas City 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DB Deon Bush

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates a Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DB Lamar Jackson

Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North cornerback Lamar Jackson of Nebraska (24) runs over to North wide receiver Quartney Davis of Texas A&M (1) in a passing drill during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

RB La'Mical Perine

Aug 19, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back La’Mical Perine (29) eludes the tackle of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

RB Deneric Prince

Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Deneric Prince (8) scores a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jerrion Ealy

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

DB Reese Taylor

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25) defends during an NCAA football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

TE Izaiah Gathings

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Cincinnati Bengals before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cam Jones

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) returns an interception during the game against UConn at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

© Bobby Goddin/IndyStar

DB Isaiah Norman

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 29: Isaiah Norman #8 of the Marshall Thundering Herd is helped off the field after injuring his arm in the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

DB Anthony Cook

Texas defensive back Anthony Cook (11) lines up against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 32-27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

TE Matt Bushman

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman (89) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL Truman Jones

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Filiaga (61) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Truman Jones (57) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DL Joshua Kaindoh

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) celebrates after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jerome Carvin

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

OL Anderson Hardy

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Anderson Hardy #74 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrates defeating the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DL Chris Williams

Defensive Tackle Chris Williams (#66) moves to the next drill Colts camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Tuesday Aug 24 2021

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar

DL Danny Shelton

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Danny Shelton runs during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OL Jason Godrick

Oct 4, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Players including Tyrese Owusu-Bediako, Andy Owusu, Ebuka Emmanuel Nzekwe, Ifanyi Paul Anine, Ifeanyi Augustine Nwoye, Kenneth Odumegwu, Jason Godrick, Basil Chijoke Okoye, Ames Laoye and Chibuike Cisom Omemgboji and Arthur Mbahin pose with Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon flags during the NFL International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) sits on the bench during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

TE Kendall Blanton

Oct 6, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Kendall Blanton (11) is upended by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Steven Montac (22) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (82) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ty Scott

Ty Scott, of Missouri State, during the Bears game against South Dakota State at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022.

© Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

DL Phil Hoskins

TEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 10: Khalen Saunders #99 and Phil Hoskins #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs participate in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 10, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DL Daniel Wise

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) runs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to their game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire