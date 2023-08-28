Predicting the 22 remaining Detroit Lions roster cutdowns
It’s almost time for the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster to be set for the 2023 regular season. The team has already trimmed several players from the 90-man preseason limit, but there are more cutdowns to be made.
As of 12 p.m. ET on Monday, the Lions have 75 players still on the active roster. That leaves 22 more players to be removed from the active roster before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Note that CB Emmanuel Moseley and QB Hendon Hooker are not currently on the active roster, so they don’t factor in. WR Jameson Williams begins serving his suspension after the cutdowns, so he’s not involved either.
QB Nate Sudfeld
WR Maurice Alexander
OL Brad Cecil
K Parker Romo
OL Ryan Swoboda
The 6-9 undrafted has a nice chance to stick on a practice squad.
QB Adrian Martinez
Martinez didn’t even earn any 3rd-team QB reps in practice in the final two weeks of practices
RB Jermar Jefferson
Jefferson lost any realistic chance to make it when he missed practice time with an injury and saw Craig Reynolds play well in the RB3 role.
S Brandon Joseph
Joseph’s ball skills in the secondary make him a great practice squad candidate.
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
OT Connor Galvin
Galvin was Detroit’s highest-graded offensive player in the preseason, per PFF. He could be a practice squad promotion to serve as the extra blocking tackle once the season starts.
WR Chase Cota
Cota had some great flashes throughout the summer, but putting two balls on the ground–including a potential TD–in the preseason finale really dimmed the UDFA’s star.
OT Max Pircher
The Italian offensive lineman is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and can be placed on the practice squad without counting against the 16-man limit.
EDGE Julian Okwara
Barring a surprise, Okwara is the odd man out at the Lions’ deepest position group. He could have some trade value.
LB Trevor Nowaske
Nowaske has Lions practice squad written all over him, especially with his impactful special teams play throughout preseason.
DT Chris Smith
LB Anthony Pittman
Pittman is the kind of reserve linebacker and special teams asset that can be ready on his hometown team’s practice squad, as he’s often done in the last four years.
RB Benny Snell
Unless the Lions opt to keep four running backs, there just isn’t room for the powerful veteran on the 53-man roster.
S Brady Breeze
Breeze played well on both defense and special teams, but not well enough to unseat Tracy Walker or Will Harris as reserve safeties.
TE Darrell Daniels
A late addition during training camp, Daniels has some juice as a blocking tight end. There simply isn’t room to squeeze him onto the 53-man roster.
CB Steven Gilmore
Gilmore is the toughest call on the list. The UDFA from Marshall did everything he needed to on defense to make the 53-man roster.
CB Khalil Dorsey
FB Jason Cabinda
A very tough call, as Cabinda is highly valued in the locker room. However, he was one of the lowest-graded backs in run blocking around the entire NFL (119th out of 123) by PFF in the preseason. He finished the 2022 regular season ranked 157th out of 163 too. That’s replaceable, or capable of being brought back after cutdowns.