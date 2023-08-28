Predicting the 22 remaining Detroit Lions roster cutdowns

It’s almost time for the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster to be set for the 2023 regular season. The team has already trimmed several players from the 90-man preseason limit, but there are more cutdowns to be made.

As of 12 p.m. ET on Monday, the Lions have 75 players still on the active roster. That leaves 22 more players to be removed from the active roster before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Note that CB Emmanuel Moseley and QB Hendon Hooker are not currently on the active roster, so they don’t factor in. WR Jameson Williams begins serving his suspension after the cutdowns, so he’s not involved either.

QB Nate Sudfeld

WR Maurice Alexander

OL Brad Cecil

K Parker Romo

OL Ryan Swoboda

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The 6-9 undrafted has a nice chance to stick on a practice squad.

QB Adrian Martinez

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez didn’t even earn any 3rd-team QB reps in practice in the final two weeks of practices

RB Jermar Jefferson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson lost any realistic chance to make it when he missed practice time with an injury and saw Craig Reynolds play well in the RB3 role.

S Brandon Joseph

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph’s ball skills in the secondary make him a great practice squad candidate.

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

OT Connor Galvin

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Galvin was Detroit’s highest-graded offensive player in the preseason, per PFF. He could be a practice squad promotion to serve as the extra blocking tackle once the season starts.

WR Chase Cota

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Cota had some great flashes throughout the summer, but putting two balls on the ground–including a potential TD–in the preseason finale really dimmed the UDFA’s star.

OT Max Pircher

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Italian offensive lineman is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and can be placed on the practice squad without counting against the 16-man limit.

EDGE Julian Okwara

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Barring a surprise, Okwara is the odd man out at the Lions’ deepest position group. He could have some trade value.

LB Trevor Nowaske

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Nowaske has Lions practice squad written all over him, especially with his impactful special teams play throughout preseason.

DT Chris Smith

LB Anthony Pittman

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pittman is the kind of reserve linebacker and special teams asset that can be ready on his hometown team’s practice squad, as he’s often done in the last four years.

RB Benny Snell

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Unless the Lions opt to keep four running backs, there just isn’t room for the powerful veteran on the 53-man roster.

S Brady Breeze

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Breeze played well on both defense and special teams, but not well enough to unseat Tracy Walker or Will Harris as reserve safeties.

TE Darrell Daniels

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

A late addition during training camp, Daniels has some juice as a blocking tight end. There simply isn’t room to squeeze him onto the 53-man roster.

CB Steven Gilmore

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Gilmore is the toughest call on the list. The UDFA from Marshall did everything he needed to on defense to make the 53-man roster.

CB Khalil Dorsey

FB Jason Cabinda

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A very tough call, as Cabinda is highly valued in the locker room. However, he was one of the lowest-graded backs in run blocking around the entire NFL (119th out of 123) by PFF in the preseason. He finished the 2022 regular season ranked 157th out of 163 too. That’s replaceable, or capable of being brought back after cutdowns.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire