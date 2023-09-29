Predicting who will be in the 2023 World Series, including two dark horses
USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale and Steve Gardner share their picks on who will be facing off in this year's World Series.
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
Oher sought to end the conservatorship in August after asking a court to stop the Tuohys from using his name and likeness to enrich themselves.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Justin Jefferson isn't ready to give up on the season after the Vikings amid an 0-3 start.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
USC is a 21.5-point favorite at Colorado.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?