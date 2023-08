Predicting 2023 preseason college football top 25 poll

The 2023 college football season will kick off Aug. 26 with Week 0.

Tennessee will open play Sept. 2 versus Virginia.

Kickoff between the Vols and Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT (ABC) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The season will conclude with a final four-team College Football Playoff. The AllState Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game will host College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl champions will advance to play in a national championship game on Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A 12-team College Football Playoff format will debut in 2024.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Vols Wire projects where head coaches could vote and rank Tennessee in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. A preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll projection is listed below.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz

Offensive returning starters: 9

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 39

2022 record: 8-5

For more on Iowa visit Hawkeyes Wire

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Sonny Dykes

Offensive returning starters: 3

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 60

2022 record: 13-2

UTSA

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jeff Traylor

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 51

2022 record: 11-3

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Brent Venables

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 6

Lettermen returning: 42

2022 record: 6-7

For more on Oklahoma visit Sooners Wire

Craig Jones /Allsport

Head coach: Mack Brown

Offensive returning starters: 9

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 44

2022 record: 9-5

For more on North Carolina visit Tar Heels Wire

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 10

Lettermen returning: 54

2022 record: 5-7

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Offensive returning starters: 9

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 57

2022 record: 8-5

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jonathan Smith

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 5

Lettermen returning: 49

2022 record: 10-3

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Chris Klieman

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 5

Lettermen returning: 44

2022 record: 10-4

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Luke Fickell

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 51

2022 record: 7-6

For more Wisconsin visit Badgers Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Josh Heupel

Offensive returning starters: 5

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 62

2022 record: 11-2

PHOTOS: Josh Heupel through the years

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Marcus Freeman

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 37

2022 record: 9-4

For more on Notre Dame visit Fighting Irish Wire

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kalen DeBoer

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 51

2022 record: 11-2

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 9

Lettermen returning: 47

2022 record: 10-4

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Steve Sarkisian

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 6

Lettermen returning: 41

2022 record: 8-5

For more on Texas visit Longhorns Wire

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Dan Lanning

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 39

2022 record: 10-3

For more on Oregon visit Ducks Wire

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Brian Kelly

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 40

2022 record: 10-4

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Mike Norvell

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 9

Lettermen returning: 48

2022 record: 10-3

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: James Franklin

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 44

2022 record: 11-2

For more on Penn State visit Nittany Lions Wire

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Lincoln Riley

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 9

Lettermen returning: 53

2022 record: 11-3

For more on USC visit Trojans Wire

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Dabo Swinney

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 49

2022 record: 11-3

For more on Clemson visit Clemson Wire

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Ryan Day

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 41

2022 record: 11-2

For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Nick Saban

Offensive returning starters: 5

Defensive returning starters: 5

Lettermen returning: 36

2022 record: 11-2

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 86

2022 record: 13-1

For more on Michigan visit Wolverines Wire

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 54

2022 record: 15-0

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire