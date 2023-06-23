Predicting 20 players we think will be Longhorns in the 2024 class

Texas is going to have a chance to build a strong 2024 recruiting class over the next few months. It all starts this weekend. The Longhorns are set to host several key players in a class that could haul in several five-star and high four-star players.

Last weekend, the program hosted multiple big name players and earned three huge commitments. Two commitments came from the state of Arizona continuing a good trend there in recruiting.

This weekend the program brings in one of its most high profile lineups of recruiting visitors. Colin Simmons, Kobe Black and Jerrick Gibson headline of group of star players.

With an influx of talented prospects visiting the Forty Acres, here are 20 players we think could be Longhorns when all is said and done.

Trey Owens

Owens needs to put on some weight, but the three-star quarterback has a ton of potential. Texas is certainly glad to have him in the fold.

Christian Clark

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Christian Clark tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’0 205 RB from Phoenix, AZ chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Oregon, & Florida State “HOOK EM! Let’s get to work!”https://t.co/O9BvSHoPLE pic.twitter.com/nWAg90usxZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2023

Christian Clark made news yesterday with a huge commitment for the Longhorns 2024 class. He can play a big role in returning Texas to prominence.

Jerrick Gibson

#Rivals100 RB Jerrick Gibson down to three "It's Georgia, Texas and Miami."@johngarcia_jr sits down with the four-star RB to break down the contenders:https://t.co/89gDRvYG2P pic.twitter.com/sm2mBBGrna — Rivals (@Rivals) June 17, 2023

Gibson will make this perhaps the best running back class ever for Texas when he chooses the Longhorns. He is regarded as the No. 2 running back in the nation according to On3 Sports.

Parker Livingstone

2024 Lovejoy WR Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06) shows off the wheels on a big return on the opening kickoff down to the Melissa 5-yards line. pic.twitter.com/oM35J78YnF — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 4, 2022

Livingstone has underrated speed and athleticism to add to his college team. Texas looks like the likely outcome.

Micah Hudson

5-star WR Micah Hudson warming up at Texas State 7v7. No longer visiting the #Longhorns this weekend to focus on playing with his Lake Belton teammates but says Texas still in line for a visit at some point. pic.twitter.com/hOl1MWmgcc — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) June 23, 2023

Hudson is trending heavily toward Texas Tech, but it seems highly unlikely that will stick. Ultimately, like former Louisville commit DeAndre Moore and former Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill, it seems more likely that Lake Belton star ends up in Austin than elsewhere.

Freddie Dubose

This was newest Texas WR commit Freddie Dubose (@Freddiejr9) just six months following an ACL injury. Via @NickHarrisDC pic.twitter.com/UjvKjV9DeY — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 18, 2023

Dubose became the first wide receiver commit for the Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class. We’ll predict he stays with the team through the finish line.

Jordan Washington

The 6-foot-4 tight end released his top three schools on Sunday. A crystal ball prediction to Texas followed shortly after. https://t.co/pdJi4iB1vO — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) June 19, 2023

Texas should have its 2024 tight end in Jordan Washington. He trends decidedly to the Longhorns.

Brandon Baker

Brandon Baker appears to be a big Kyle Flood fan. https://t.co/vd0C62uKfs — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) June 23, 2023

There’s plenty of noise about Oregon and the Ducks are a strong program in this battle. Ultimately, it seems like the right move to follow Kelvin Banks at left tackle at Texas.

Daniel Cruz

On3 Industry Ranking 4-star IOL @DanielCruz_51 on his official visit to Oklahoma. #Sooners June OV’s:

Ohio State June 2-4

Texas A&M June 9-11

Oklahoma June 16-18

Texas June 23-25 https://t.co/AjTGpD6MW9 pic.twitter.com/yZnPyFiSKm — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) June 17, 2023

Texas is the place for Cruz to play college ball. Barring a surprise, he will likely choose the Longhorns. He would be a massive addition for the 2024 offensive line class.

Makai Saina

Many see Saina as a tough get for the Longhorns. The team will compete with Texas A&M and USC for the elite player. If Texas has the year we expect it to have with the line it has in place, it will be difficult for Saina to choose against the team.

Alex January

The Longhorns need to excel in Duncanville particularly with its two elite defensive linemen. January is a strong candidate to choose Texas.

Colin Simmons

Speaking of elite Duncanville players, Colin Simmons could stay teammates with January at Texas should he choose the Longhorns. In a Texas vs. LSU battle, we might see Simmons choose the ‘Horns.

Jayden Jackson

Jay I can’t lie bro this ain’t it 😭💯 https://t.co/yZPKLGYJKO — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) June 23, 2023

David Stone may not like seeing Jackson in burnt orange, but it’s a real possibility. We’ll take Texas to win this recruitment.

Zina Umeozulu

zoo 🙂 https://t.co/HbM2IohAG3 — Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) June 22, 2023

Texas has a chance to put together its best edge recruiting class in a long while. Teaming up with Colin Simmons and his brother, Neto Umeozulu, has to have some appeal.

Ty'Anthony Smith

🚨NEW🚨 4-star LB Tyanthony Smith is down to Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Read: https://t.co/aocCnR2YkK pic.twitter.com/K0pr4QvglK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 16, 2023

Texas seems the likely pick to win over the linebacker from Jasper. Smith picks the Longhorns for his college playing days.

Kobe Black

Texas is emerging as the heavy favorite for five-star cornerback Kobe Black. https://t.co/7dDQOHB7DK — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) June 23, 2023

Kobe Black could be close to choosing the Longhorns. Winning out for a five-star cornerback and Top 25 player would be a huge boost to Texas’ 2024 class.

Santana Wilson

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Santana Wilson tells me he has Committed to Texas! The Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Tennessee, & Oklahoma. “This was my destiny to be great. Now it’s time to go do it.”https://t.co/umnGpNXm5w pic.twitter.com/8NFwGdlhxq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2023

Santana Wilson brings NFL DNA to the Forty Acres. The son of former Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson is an impact addition to the class.

Corian Gipson

Gibson is spending his birthday weekend in Austin for his official visit. I find it difficult to believe Texas will disappoint. This weekend puts the Longhorns over the top.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell has locked in four official visits🔒 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/SopOjLMUu2 pic.twitter.com/drIfUxLozm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 19, 2023

Here’s another player close to picking the Longhorns. Texas appears to be the smart pick for the big-time safety.

Selmon Bridges

Lake Belton DB Selman Bridges (@iamtherea1one) getting some warm-up work in at WR. He’ll play in pool play today before heading to Austin for his #Hookem OV. pic.twitter.com/ZbpeD7y01c — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) June 23, 2023

Texas cornerbacks coach and pass defense coordinator Terry Joseph is likely going to have a special recruiting class. Bridges becomes another elite addition to the secondary. It would seem smart to take as many elite cornerbacks as possible and see what happens.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire