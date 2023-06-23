Predicting 20 players we think will be Longhorns in the 2024 class

Joey Hickey
·7 min read

Texas is going to have a chance to build a strong 2024 recruiting class over the next few months. It all starts this weekend. The Longhorns are set to host several key players in a class that could haul in several five-star and high four-star players.

Last weekend, the program hosted multiple big name players and earned three huge commitments. Two commitments came from the state of Arizona continuing a good trend there in recruiting.

This weekend the program brings in one of its most high profile lineups of recruiting visitors. Colin Simmons, Kobe Black and Jerrick Gibson headline of group of star players.

With an influx of talented prospects visiting the Forty Acres, here are 20 players we think could be Longhorns when all is said and done.

Trey Owens

Owens needs to put on some weight, but the three-star quarterback has a ton of potential. Texas is certainly glad to have him in the fold.

Christian Clark

Christian Clark made news yesterday with a huge commitment for the Longhorns 2024 class. He can play a big role in returning Texas to prominence.

Jerrick Gibson

Gibson will make this perhaps the best running back class ever for Texas when he chooses the Longhorns. He is regarded as the No. 2 running back in the nation according to On3 Sports.

Parker Livingstone

Livingstone has underrated speed and athleticism to add to his college team. Texas looks like the likely outcome.

Micah Hudson

Hudson is trending heavily toward Texas Tech, but it seems highly unlikely that will stick. Ultimately, like former Louisville commit DeAndre Moore and former Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill, it seems more likely that Lake Belton star ends up in Austin than elsewhere.

Freddie Dubose

Dubose became the first wide receiver commit for the Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class. We’ll predict he stays with the team through the finish line.

Jordan Washington

Texas should have its 2024 tight end in Jordan Washington. He trends decidedly to the Longhorns.

Brandon Baker

There’s plenty of noise about Oregon and the Ducks are a strong program in this battle. Ultimately, it seems like the right move to follow Kelvin Banks at left tackle at Texas.

Daniel Cruz

Texas is the place for Cruz to play college ball. Barring a surprise, he will likely choose the Longhorns. He would be a massive addition for the 2024 offensive line class.

Makai Saina

Many see Saina as a tough get for the Longhorns. The team will compete with Texas A&M and USC for the elite player. If Texas has the year we expect it to have with the line it has in place, it will be difficult for Saina to choose against the team.

Alex January

The Longhorns need to excel in Duncanville particularly with its two elite defensive linemen. January is a strong candidate to choose Texas.

Colin Simmons

Speaking of elite Duncanville players, Colin Simmons could stay teammates with January at Texas should he choose the Longhorns. In a Texas vs. LSU battle, we might see Simmons choose the ‘Horns.

Jayden Jackson

David Stone may not like seeing Jackson in burnt orange, but it’s a real possibility. We’ll take Texas to win this recruitment.

Zina Umeozulu

Texas has a chance to put together its best edge recruiting class in a long while. Teaming up with Colin Simmons and his brother, Neto Umeozulu, has to have some appeal.

Ty'Anthony Smith

Texas seems the likely pick to win over the linebacker from Jasper. Smith picks the Longhorns for his college playing days.

Kobe Black

Kobe Black could be close to choosing the Longhorns. Winning out for a five-star cornerback and Top 25 player would be a huge boost to Texas’ 2024 class.

Santana Wilson

Santana Wilson brings NFL DNA to the Forty Acres. The son of former Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson is an impact addition to the class.

Corian Gipson

Gibson is spending his birthday weekend in Austin for his official visit. I find it difficult to believe Texas will disappoint. This weekend puts the Longhorns over the top.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Here’s another player close to picking the Longhorns. Texas appears to be the smart pick for the big-time safety.

Selmon Bridges

Texas cornerbacks coach and pass defense coordinator Terry Joseph is likely going to have a special recruiting class. Bridges becomes another elite addition to the secondary. It would seem smart to take as many elite cornerbacks as possible and see what happens.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

