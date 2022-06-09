Predicting all 17 games on Steelers' 2022 schedule 'NFL Total Access'

The Telegraph

There were a few problems with the first day’s coverage of the LIV Golf Invitational from Centurion Club - we will get to the on-screen graphics and team format - but the main one was this: when you know that the commentator you are listening to, who has never commentated on golf before, is earning seven figures to turn up and talk about how amazing the golf tournament you are watching is, you do tend to question what you are being told.