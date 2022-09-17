Predicting 13 roster moves Cowboys will make for Bengals, Dallas has no guard depth

Unlike Week 1, there isn’t a ton of mystery in who the Cowboys will make inactive ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. Dallas went into the Tampa Bay matchup relatively healthy. Everyone knew Michael Gallup was out, but the injury report was relatively think with Tyron Smith and James Washington on IR. Safety Jayron Kearse was the only question mark last week, as a neck injury popped up on Friday and made him questionable (he would play). The Cowboys were clearly going to have a bunch of healthy scratches and it would come down to strategy, not attrition.

In Week 2, though, things are different. The injury bug jumped up and took a chunk of flesh out of the roster, with Dallas ruling five players out already. That means that Dallas won’t have to rule out as many healthy players, but brings up another dynamic. The Cowboys will need to make some roster moves because several players who will need to suit up are currently on the practice squad. Also, game-day active rosters can have 48 players, as long as at least eight are offensive linemen. The Cowboys had eight lineman on the 53-man roster and at least one is already ruled out. Here’s our best guess as to how it will all shake out, from call ups to moving players to IR.

The Cowboys will need to add Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Brett Maher from the practice squad. Two will be called up, but 1 will need to be named to the active roster.

Predict that Rush gets named to the roster, the other 2 are elevations. So who gets cut or sent to IR? The Cowboys are probably able to withstand losing Basham more than McGovern, Kearse. He goes to IR.

Now Cowboys have to bring up someone to have 8 OL on game-day roster.

Smith, Farniok, Biadasz, Martin, Steele, Ball, Waltezko, Alec Lindstrom or Peters

Cowboys can’t elevate Isaac Alarcon because he’s an IPP exemption and needs to have that contract cancelled and be on the PS for 3 weeks before he can be elevated. So if there’s an injury to Farniok or Martin, then Tyler Smith has to move inside. The team will have to activate Lindstrom to protect a

Prediction: DE Tarell Basham moved to IR

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys are going to have to move at least one player off the 53-man roster. That could be an outright release for someone or moving one of their injured players to IR. Out of Basham, safety Jayron Kearse and guard Connor McGovern, defensive end is the position with the most veteran depth available to step in for a minimum of four games. Basham isn’t a starter and his rotational snaps can go to Dante Fowler, Chauncey Golstron and rookie Sam Williams.

The others are more difficult decisions to put on the shelf for a minimum of four weeks.

Prediction: Add QB Cooper Rush to 53-man roster

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas went into the season with both of their backup QBs on the practice squad, planning to use game-day elevations for a while but eventually knowing they’d need to make a more permanent move. Prescott’s thumb injury is that catalyst and seeing how Rush is going to be the starter (at least for now) the club will likely add him to the full roster.

Prediction: Move Safety Jayron Kearse to IR

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys are going to have to add a total of four players to the active roster on Sunday and since only two elevations are possible. The question is which position will they prefer being down a man for a month, guard or safety. The guess here is safety, but it’s a 51-49 type of guess that Kearse (MCL) is placed on IR instead of Connor McGovern (high ankle).

Expect Israel Mukamu or Markquese Bell (or both?) to be active on Sunday.

Leave OL Isaac Alarcon on the practice squad

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys have an obvious depth issue at guard, but Alarcon won’t be able to help. As part of the International Pathway program, the Cowboys get a roster exemption for Alarcon to be on the practice squad. The rules changed, where IPP guys are now able to play during a season, but there are rules. The IPP contract must be severed and the player signed to an actual practice squad contract. He has to remain on the PS for three weeks before being elevated or activated. So even though Dallas only has Matt Farniok and Zack Martin as guards, they’ll have to do something else here if either goes down.

Prediction: Add OT Jason Peters to 53-man roster

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

So the question here is what contingency will Dallas need to prepare for the most?

If one of the guards gets hurt, the only option Dallas has (to play someone with guard experience) is to move Tyler Smith inside from left tackle. Dallas has two options on the roster to come in and play, and while neither Matt Waletzko or Josh Ball are ideal, they are there.

If there’s an injury to Tyler Biadasz, will the Cowboys want to shift Farniok to center, therefore requiring Smith to play guard?

So the question is two-fold. One, whether or not Jason Peters is added to the roster or UDFA rookie center Alec Lindstrom. Two, whether that addition is in the form of an elevation or adding to the roster.

My guess is Peters is added to the 53-man roster and made active.

Prediction: Elevate kicker Brett Maher

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Maher nailed his only kick of Week 1, a 51-yarder that split the uprights. He’s certainly a candidate to be made a part of the entire roster, but I think the club would rather “honor” Peters with the full-time contract than the kicker who could go south at any minute (as all kickers could).

I have confidence in Maher for the season, just think he’ll have to wait his turn.

Prediction: Cowboys elevate QB Will Grier

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

There’s no question Grier is serving as backup QB against the Bengals, it’s just whether or not he’s a practice squad elevation or full-on addition to the roster. We predict the former.

Prediction: LB Jabril Cox inactive (healthy scratch)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It was a bit of a shock to most that Cox was left in street clothes last week, but has anything changed at the linebacker level to make Dallas move away from whatever led them here?

Prediction: NT John Ridgeway inactive (healthy scratch)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No changes here as the Ridgeway looked green in the preseason and there’s no increased need for DT depth at the moment.

Prediction: WR Jalen Tolbert will be inactive (healthy scratch)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There was a big stink leading up to Week 1 about Tolbert’s readiness and this week Mike McCarthy addressed why he left the third-round pick behind. Tolbert’s hamstring injury, combined with the club putting a ton on his plate and lack of special teams prowess kept him on the sideline.

With no changes at the WR position, despite the flowery talk we see Tolbert sitting out once again.

Prediction: CB Nahshon Wright will be inactive (healthy scratch)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Like Ridgeway, Wright was one of our predictions last week and nothing has changed here.

Prediction: QB Dak Prescott will be inactive (thumb)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Prediction: WR Michael Gallup will be inactive (knee)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Guard Connor McGovern will be inactive (ankle)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

