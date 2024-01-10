Predicting which 12 teams will make the 2025 College Football Playoff

It feels like with the end of the college football season on Monday night, following the Michigan Wolverines’ 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies in the national championship game, an era in the sport came to an end.

No longer will we have a four-team College Football Playoff, and no longer will we have five power conferences dominating the landscape. Going forward, the 12-team playoff will come into play, and thanks to conference realignment, we have seen the Power 5 widdled down to what is essentially a Power 2 — the SEC and the Big Ten — with the ACC and Big 12 working to keep pace.

It’s fair to say that the 2024 college season will be the first of a new era. How long that era will last is to be determined, but the landscape will look far different this coming season than it has before.

For the purpose of this article, we want to look at the first year of the new expanded playoff, and try to project which teams we might see involved. At the moment, the format for the playoff is a bit in question. Previously, it was set so the top-six ranked conference champions would get in as automatic qualifiers, followed by the next six highest-ranked teams. That may change, now that there are no longer five “power conferences,” and it’s going to hard to justify giving an automatic qualifying spot to the winner of the Pac-2.

To work around that for the time being, though, we went forward using the 5-and-7 model, assuming that an AQ spot would go to the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion. From there, the remaining seven teams would be decided by the highest rankings.

With all of that being said, here are the 12 teams that I predict will make it into the inaugural expanded College Football Playoff.

SEC Champion: Georgia Bulldogs

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 1

Analysis

I’d argue that Georgia should have been in the final 4-team playoff, so if you expand the field, and give Carson Beck another year of experience, I see almost no way that the Bulldogs aren’t a part of the first 12-team playoff next year. The SEC is going to be very good at the top next year with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, but I think Georgia is still the team to beat.

Big Ten Champion: Ohio State Buckeyes

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 5

Analysis

It will be interesting to see how good Ohio State can be with QB Will Howard, but they are so talented from top to bottom that I currently have them as the team to beat in the Big Ten, though there will be strong competition from the likes of Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, and Washington.

Big 12 Champion: Arizona Wildcats

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 9

Analysis

At the moment, I would put my money on a former Pac-12 team as the winner of the Big 12 next year, whether it’s Arizona or Utah. Right now, I think Arizona is my favorite, given what Noah Fifita did in his first year starting, and how good the Wildcats look going into the future. I think they get the automatic bid from that conference.

ACC Champion: Florida State Seminoles

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 16

Analysis

Florida State is losing a ton, but they also added DJ Uiagalelei, who could easily lead them to an ACC title next year in a conference that isn’t as good as we’ve seen in years past. While the winners of the SEC or Big Ten may be at the top of the rankings, I see this AQ spot going to someone ranked closer to 10 than to 1.

AAC Champion (Group of 5): Tulane Green Wave

2024 Preseason Ranking: N/A

Analysis

There are a lot of Group of 5 teams who have a chance to get the AQ spot here, but I think right now Tulane is in as good of a position as any. The deciding factor will likely be how good former Oregon QB Ty Thompson can be running the show for the Green Wave.

At-Large Bid: Texas Longhorns

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 2

Analysis

There’s a great chance that Texas can get the SEC automatic qualifying spot next year with Quinn Ewers coming back for one more ride, but even if they don’t win the SEC championship, I think they will get into the playoff. They’re too talented to not be one of the best 12 teams in the country.

At-Large Bid: Oregon Ducks

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 3

Analysis

As with Texas, I don’t think the Ducks will be in a “conference-championship or bust” scenario next year. While it would be great to win the Big Ten in their first year as members of the conference, Dan Lanning’s squad should be good enough to still get into the playoff without a conference title on their resume, though they will certainly contend for that top spot.

At-Large Bid: Alabama Crimson Tide

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 4

Analysis

I kind of see Georgia, Texas, and Alabama all on the same tier at the top of the SEC, and would not be surprised if any of them won it and got the automatic qualifying spot. However, I do expect all three to get into the playoff in the end, since the conference is strong enough to support all of them being ranked well inside the top 10.

At-Large Bid: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 10

Analysis

Notre Dame’s path to the playoff is going to be interesting to watch over the next few years because it seems at the moment like they don’t have an opportunity to grab one of the automatic spots since they are an independent school. That gives them very little wiggle room when it comes to getting into the playoff, but I think they can get it done with Riley Leonard in 2024.

At-Large Bid: Ole Miss Rebels

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 7

Analysis

Ole Miss is getting a ton of buzz early on, largely thanks to the numerous home runs they’ve hit in the transfer portal so far. While I don’t see them quite on the same tier as Georgia, Texas, and Alabama in the SEC, I do think they can get into the playoff next year.

At-Large Bid: Penn State Nittany Lions

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 12

Analysis

We saw some flashes from Drew Allar down the stretch of the season, so there is a good chance that Penn State can step up and contend for the Big Ten title, though I wouldn’t consider them the favorites. I still wouldn’t be surprised to see them ranked high enough to get into the playoff, though.

At-Large Bid: Utah Utes

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 13

Analysis

Utah would be my other pick to win the Big 12 next year and get the automatic qualifying spot outside of Arizona. With Cam Rising returning for yet another year, there’s a really good chance that Utah finds a way through the Big 12 and is one of the top-ranked teams in the nation come December.

