Predicted USMNT lineup vs Mexico in Nations League semifinal

The USMNT square off against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in Las Vegas on Thursday and interim boss BJ Callaghan has some big calls to make.

[ LIVE: CONCACAF Nations League hub ]

We know the likes of Christian Pulisic, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie are going to start but there are plenty of spots up for grabs as this young USMNT side look to continue to impress whoever is coming in as the new permanent head coach.

Below is a look at the predicted USMNT lineup, with some analysis on who should start in a huge game against a new-look El Tri side.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League stream link

Kickoff time: 10pm ET Thursday

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channels, streaming in English: Paramount Plus

TV channels en Español: Univision

Predicted USMNT lineup vs Mexico (4-2-3-1)

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — M. Robinson — A. Robinson —

—- McKennie —- Musah —-

—- Weah —- Reyna —- Pulisic —-

—– Balogun —–

Analysis on USMNT lineup options

Matt Turner is going to start in goal, while the back four pretty much picks itself with Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson at full back and Walker Zimmerman at center back. Chris Richards could start over Miles Robinson and the battle for the second center back spot will be really intriguing to watch in the coming years.

In central midfield, there is no Tyler Adams through injury so Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah will likely fill the two deeper roles. Luca de la Torre could start in this role too but will likely play his part off the bench.

There are plenty of options in attack and it is all about getting the balance right. Timothy Weah playing at right wing is a must, while Christian Pulisic on the left is also guaranteed. Gio Reyna starting in the No. 10 role is also expected, as he and Brenden Aaronson do battle for that central creative role.

Up top, Folarin Balogun is the man everyone wants to see as the Arsenal youngster will finally make his USMNT debut. Ricardo Pepi was in superb form in the second half of the season in the Dutch top-flight so he could have a big impact off the bench too.

