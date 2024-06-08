Predicted Teams Spain-Northern Ireland: Big hitters to start one week before Euro 2024

Spain take on Northern Ireland on Saturday evening in their final warm-up match before Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente has already named his final squad for the tournament, and he will be hoping for a strong performance – and victory – at Son Moix to give some momentum before their opener next weekend against Croatia.

It was a second-string side that scored five past Andorra on Wednesday, but Diario AS expect a more first-choice line-up to be used by de la Fuente against Northern Ireland. Unai Simon, Robin Le Normand, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal are all projected to start in Mallorca.

Jesus Navas is likely to start in place of Dani Carvajal, who also missed the win against Andorra because of his late arrival to the camp following the Champions League final, Marc Cucurella is to come in for Alejandro Grimaldo, while Dani Vivian, Ayoze Perez and Alvaro Morata are the only three that started on Wednesday that are in line to retain their places.

It is crucial for Spain to determine momentum going into next week, and a commanding victory would keep the feel-good spirit in the squad ahead of flying to Germany next week. This is more than just a friendly for de la Fuente and his charges.