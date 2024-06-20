Predicted Teams Spain-Italy: No changes planned by Luis de la Fuente for Euro 2024 showdown clash

As a result of Wednesday’s dramatic 2-2 between Albania and Croatia, either Spain or Italy can book their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a victory in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday night. La Roja will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back victories, following their 3-0 success against Croatia on MD1.

It wasn’t an overly convincing performance from Spain against the Croatians, but it was an emphatic result. With that in mind, head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to name an unchanged line-up to face the Azzurri, as per Diario AS.

That would mean that Nacho Fernandez continues in central defence, despite Aymeric Laporte being closer to full fitness. The wing tandem of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal will be aiming to cause more problems, this time for the Italians.

Italy are projected to make two changes from their MD1 victory over Albania, say Diario AS. Gianluca Mancini is to come into the centre of defence, with Federico Dimarco dropping out – Riccardo Calafiori would go to left-back. The second alteration would be a defensive one, with Bryan Cristante in for Roma teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Spain defeated Italy 2-1 in last summer’s Nations League semi-final, and they will be eyeing up another victory in 2024. Doing so would also ensure that they finish top of Group B (because of head-to-head against the Azzurri), as well as securing qualification.