Predicted Portugal XI vs Czech Republic: Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line

Cristiano Ronaldo started and scored two against Ireland in Portugal’s final warm-up game before their Euro 2024 tournament kicks-off against Czech Republic in Leipzig on Tuesday.

Portugal’s record goalscorer didn’t feature against Croatia in their final warm-up fixture as Roberto Martínez opted for a 4-3-3 but returned against Ireland in a 3-5-2. Despite testing the 3-5-2, expect Portugal to switch back to the 4-3-3, with Ronaldo keeping his place in the starting lineup.

Against the Czech Republic, Martinez is likely to revert back to his 4-3-3 with Rafael Leão and João Félix providing width, with Ronaldo down the middle. Another option would be Diogo Jota, while we can expect to see Gonçalo Ramos at some point.

Defensively, Pepe will become the oldest player to appear in a European Championship should Martinez select him, which is to be expected, alongside Manchester City’s Rúben Dias.

In midfield, one of Vitinha or Bernardo Silva should start alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Fulham’s João Palhinha playing as the six.

With Martinez using several formations and set-ups during the warm-up games, it’s difficult to pinpoint the XI that Martinez will start with tonight.

Predicted Portugal XI vs Czech Republic

Diogo Costa – João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes – João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha – Rafael Leão, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Get Football | Daniel Pinder