Predicted Germany XI vs Scotland: Kai Havertz to lead the line

Julian Nagelsmann has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Germany’s opening Euro 2024 game against Scotland in Munich tonight, kick-off at 9pm local time.

Manuel Neuer will start in goal, and Nagelsmann also confirmed that Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will start in attack, ahead of Niclas Füllkrug, who remains an exciting option from the bench should Germany need a goal. Havertz will also be complemented by Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in a double ten role, something that has worked well since the 2-0 win against France in March.

Toni Kroos came out of international retirement to play one final tournament for Germany before hanging up his boots for good, and he should be play alongside Robert Andrich, just behind Ilkay Gündogan.

The defence also seems set with Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah and Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Speaking in yesterday’s press conference, Nagelsmann stated that he has a best XI in mind but should a player not perform well, they have someone that can come in.

Predicted Germany XI vs Scotland

Manuel Neuer – Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt – Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan – Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz – Kai Havertz. (Kicker)

GGFN | Daniel Pinder