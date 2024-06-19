Predicted Germany XI vs Hungary

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to name an unchanged starting eleven when his Germany side play Hungary in Stuttgart as matchday two of Euro 2024 kicks-off today.

Maximilian Mittelstädt, who has excelled at left-back since being given his national team debut by Nagelsmann in March, will start in his home stadium. The 27-year-old’s performances helped Stuttgart qualify for Champions League football for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

“I’m very happy, I have many great memories from this stadium and hope that tomorrow there will be another one,” said Mittelstädt.

Speaking in Tuesday’s press conference, Nagelsmann also confirmed that every one available.

Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah will start in central defence with Robert Andrich and Toni Kroos playing in a double-pivot. Kroos’ return to the national team after being persuaded out of international retirement has brought a wealth of experience to the set-up.

Ilkay Gündoğan, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala all excelled against Scotland, and should start behind Kai Havertz against Hungary tonight.

Predicted Germany XI vs Hungary (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer – Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt – Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos – Florian Wirtz, Ilkay Gündoğan, Jamal Musiala – Kai Havertz. (Kicker)

GGFN | Daniel Pinder