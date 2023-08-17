We predicted every TSSAA Mr. Football award winner for 2023 high school season

Who will earn Tennessee high school football's top honors during the TSSAA 2023 season?

The USA Today Sports Network has made preseason picks for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards.

Here are the winners we picked.

Class 1A

Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel: Coalton Henry, Coalfield. Henry was last year’s Region 2-1A Defensive Player of the Year and will continue to level up his game at linebacker as well as running back.

Cecil Joyce, The Daily News Journal: Kumaro Brown, MASE. A finalist last year, Brown scored 30 TDs and had more than 1,400 all-purpose yards in 2022.

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean: Dawson White, Moore County. White threw for 1,874 yards with 19 TDs and nine interceptions. He also ran for 1,238 yards with 25 rushing touchdowns.

George Robinson, The Tennessean: Kumaro Brown, MASE. Despite the attention Brown will draw, he’ll eclipse his 30-touchdown season from a year ago and reach 40 combined this season.

Jacob Shames, The Leaf Chronicle: Dawson White, Moore County: The Raiders' quarterback racked up over 3,100 total yards and 44 touchdowns as a junior and will put up big numbers again in 2023.

Wynston Wilcox, The Commercial Appeal: Kumaro Brown, MASE. Brown ends his senior year with a Mr. Football after finishing as a finalist last season.

Class 2A

Brown: Desmond Thomas, Riverside: Thomas should have superb rushing numbers and lead Riverside to an impressive regular season record.

Joyce: Desmond Thomas, Riverside. Thomas will better his 2022 totals of 1,976 yards rushing and 33 TDs.

Kreager: Samuel Willoughby III, Fayetteville. Willoughby threw for 2,268 yards with 27 TDs and six interceptions. He also ran for 279 yards.

Robinson: Elijah Groves, East Robertson. East Robertson has weapons and Groves is just one of them, but the Kentucky commit is used to having the bright lights on him.

Shames: Desmond Thomas, Riverside. Thomas scored 33 touchdowns and nearly gained 2,000 yards on the ground last season. Expect another big season from him.

Wilcox: Jacquan Davis, Fairley. Davis was a Mr. Football finalist last season after leading the state in interceptions. He once again is a ball hawk and is named the top football player in 2A this season.

Class 3A

Brown: Brandon Winton Jr., Alcoa. The IMG Academy transfer will be the top target for the Tornadoes and will have a two-way impact as a defensive back as well.

Joyce: Eli Owens, Alcoa. The 6-3, 240-pound tight end and coveted SEC target will bring win a rare award for the position.

Kreager: Kemauri Turner, Giles County. Turner threw for 768 yards and five TDs and rushed for 1,524 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Robinson: Carlos Orr, Gatlinburg-Pittman. For the second straight season, the Illinois commit will surpass 1,000 yards receiving and add 15 TDs to his senior campaign.

Shames: Brady Hammonds, Gatlinburg-Pittman. With top targets Whitman Whaley and Carlos Orr returning, count on Hammonds to improve on last season's 2,944 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Wilcox: Brandon Winton Jr., Alcoa. Winton will be one of the most explosive players on Alcoa this season and finish his senior season a Mr. Football winner.

Class 4A

Brown: Grace’son Beach, Pearl-Cohn. Beach, a Charlotte commit, should have one of the best linebacker seasons in the state for a Firebirds team that should go deep in the playoffs.

Joyce: Gabe Borders, Macon County. Borders does it all for the Tigers, combining for more than 2,800 yards on offense and 41 tackles, four INTs on defense.

Kreager: Javion Kinnard, Pearl-Cohn. Kinnard ran for 806 yards and had 391 receiving yards. He finished with 14 total TDs.

Robinson: Carter Smith, Hardin County. Hardin County will continue to feature Smith’s arm as he throws for over 3,000 yards and another 30-plus touchdowns.

Shames: Gabe Borders, Macon County. Borders accounted for 1,800 yards, 26 touchdowns and picked off four passes in 2022. He was a finalist last season and will take the next step as a junior.

Wilcox: Carter Smith, Hardin County. Smith passes for over 3,000 yards with nearly 30 touchdowns and wins Mr. Football in his final high school season.

Class 5A

Brown: Steven Soles Jr., Powell. Soles, a Kentucky commit, is coming off a year with 135 tackles and 16 sacks. The defensive end has lofty goals of reaching 150 tackles and 20 sacks this season.

Joyce: Frank Johnson IV, Knox Central. Johnson can do it all, coming off a season where he rushed for more than 1,800 yards and passed for more than 400.

Kreager: Steven Soles Jr., Powell. The Kentucky commitment had 16 sacks a year ago and has been a dominant defensive lineman for the past three seasons.

Robinson: Steven Soles Jr., Powell. Soles was virtually unblockable as a edge rusher last year with 135 tackles and 16 sacks. Expect those kinds of numbers again in 2023.

Shames: Ronan O'Connell, Page. O'Connell, a Clemson commit, will anchor the Patriots' offensive line for a fourth year in a row while also spending time at defensive tackle.

Wilcox: Connor Wheeler, Powell. Wheeler ran for more than 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore. He capitalizes on that during his junior season and wins Mr. Football.

Class 6A

Brown: Gage LaDue, Maryville. The tailback committed to Air Force will be the backbone of the Maryville offense, accumulating at least 2,200 rushing yards and nearly 20 touchdowns.

Joyce: Boo Carter, Bradley Central. Carter was a DII-AA finalist last season before a couple of transfers. He scored 28 TDs and had 40 tackles and four INTs for Chattanooga Christian.

Kreager: Daune Morris, Oakland. The Red Bank transfer will fit in smoothly for Oakland coach Kevin Creasy.

Robinson: Boo Carter, Bradley Central. The Tennessee commit may not have the gaudy numbers to back up a Mr. Football award, but teams avoiding him this fall will speak volumes.

Shames: Boo Carter, Bradley Central. The Vols commit and No. 4 senior in Tennessee will make a dynamic impact on offense, defense and special teams in his lone season with the Bears.

Wilcox: Boo Carter, Bradley Central. Carter, who transferred to Bradley Central ahead of his senior year, caps his high school career with a Mr. Football.

Division II-A

Brown: Jesse Perry, Middle Tennessee Christian School. The three-star offensive lineman and Tennessee commit will be a significant part of his team’s success.

Joyce: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian. The strong-armed quarterback will win the first of three Mr. Football awards in a row. He passed for 2,285 yards and 27 TDs last season.

Kreager: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian. He's just a sophomore, but has college offers from everybody after he threw for throwing 2,285 yards and 27 TDs.

Robinson: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian. Curtis should flourish again in Nashville Christian’s offense after throwing for close to 3,000 yards and 30 TDs.

Shames: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian. Curtis was a finalist in 2022, and with another year of experience, this is the Alabama-offered sophomore's time to rise to the top.

Wilcox: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian. Curtis wins Mr. Football after leading Nashville Christian to its third straight state title game.

Division II-AA

Brown: Ty Clark III, Franklin Road Academy. The FRA standout will be the most impactful player in his class as he should accumulate over 2,200 all-purpose yards.

Joyce: Crews Law, CPA: The three-star North Carolina linebacker commitment is a big part of the Lions’ success on both sides of the ball. He also scored nine rushing TDs.

Kreager: Crews Law, CPA. Law will rack up big tackles and sacks and on offense he'll pick up the tough yards and short-yardage TDs.

Robinson: Markeis Barrett, Knoxville Webb. Barrett is one of the top players in the state and will push for 60 receptions and more than 1,000 yards.

Shames: Ty Clark III, Franklin Road Academy. Running behind North Carolina commit Luke Masterson should give Clark a good chance at outdoing last season's 1,830 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Wilcox: Markeis Barrett, Knoxville Webb. Barrett, a Vanderbilt commit, leads Webb on a playoff run and ends his high school career with a Mr. Football award.

Division II-AAA

Brown: Amari Jefferson, Baylor. The four-star Alabama commit is arguably the most explosive playmaker in the state and should have nearly 1,300 receiving yards.

Joyce: Amari Jefferson, Baylor. The Alabama commitment, ranked No. 1 in the state by USA Today Network, had more than 1,200 yards receiving and 11 TDs last year for the state champs.

Kreager: Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy. Beasley had six defensive TDs and nine interceptions as a junior. If he can just come close to that he should be an easy pick especially with playing in some receiver packages in 2023.

Robinson: George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy. With more weapons at his disposal, expect the nation’s No. 2 QB in the 2025 class to have a huge numbers with close to 40 TD passes.

Shames: Amari Jefferson, Baylor. After totaling 73 catches, 1,258 yards and 11 touchdowns for the state champs in 2022, the Alabama commit is set for another monster season.

Wilcox: Amari Jefferson, Baylor. Jefferson, who just recently committed to Alabama football, has another strong season and finishes his high school career a Mr. Football winner.

Kicker of the year

Brown: Tyler Radcliffe, Anderson County. Radcliffe is a 4.5-star kicker, according to Kohl’s Kicking. He started 15 games and averaged 36.1 yards per punt and had 68 touchbacks last year.

Joyce: Jacob Taylor, Oakland. Taylor was a semifinalist last year, hitting 88 of 88 extra points, 7 of 7 field goals (long 42) and averaged 49.2 as a punter for the 6A state champs.

Kreager: London Bironas, Brentwood Academy. Bironas, the son of former Tennessee Titan Rob Bironas, averaged over 37 yards a punt in 2022 and boomed 63 kickoffs for touchbacks. He'll be the Eagles' placekicker this season too.

Robinson: London Bironas, Brentwood Academy. With a potentially potent Eagles’ offense, Bironas should have ample chances at the goalposts this fall and he’s shown he can deliver big kicks.

Shames: Isaac Hayes, Brentwood. Hayes hit six field goals from beyond 40 yards last season and hit all of his extra points. An improved Bruins offense will give him plenty of opportunities to earn this award.

Wilcox: Carlton Gheesling, Gatlinburg-Pittman: Gheesling, one of the top kickers in the state, ends his senior year as the top kicker in the state.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA: Tennessee Titans Mr. Football predictions for 2023 season